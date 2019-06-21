(AL JAZEERA) On Thursday, the worst-kept secret in African football was confirmed by no less than the president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Ahmad Ahmad.

With journalists from around the world gathered in Cairo for the Africa Cup of Nations, Ahmad revealed that CAF’s executive committee had requested FIFA’s intervention in its administrative processes.

Consequently, FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura would now be designated general delegate for Africa and would work with Ahmad as well as a team of experts to, among other things, oversee a forensic audit of CAF. Ahmad ended by reassuring the media that there was “no one better than FIFA to help”.

An official statement released later provided greater detail: Samoura would begin working with CAF on August 1 and continue till January 31 next year. Then, the statement added, there would be the option to extend her stewardship at the discretion of both CAF and FIFA.

Beyond the audit, she would “help to conclusively accelerate the implementation of the ongoing reform process destined to ensure that CAF functions with transparency, efficiency while abiding to the highest governance standards”.

Ahmad is currently under investigation by FIFA’s ethics committee and has been in the eye of the storm over allegations of corruption, financial misappropriation and sexual harassment.

Earlier this month, he was detained by the French police for questioning over allegations of corruption, but was released without charge.

The allegations relate to a deal brokered by French company Tactical Steel – owned by an allegedly close friend of Ahmad’s aide Loic Gerand – for the purchase of equipment at a significant mark-up from the price which had been quoted by German sportswear giants, Puma.

There have also been allegations of abuse of power in the summary dismissal of former CAF General Secretary Amr Fahmy, while more than a few eyebrows were raised when it was revealed that Ahmad had paid for a number of African football association heads to undertake the Hajj pilgrimage.