It was fun and excitement recently when celebs including Funke Akindele Bello graced this year’s edition of Iseoluwa Benefit Concert themed: Yes I Can.

The event, which marked the release of her latest album also entitled Yes I Can also wotnessed the launch of her youth-oriented NGO.

Also in attendance were the likes of Amb. Wole Oni, Bee-Jay Sax, Tope Alabi, Tim Godfrey, Laolu Gbenjo, Mercy Chinwo and Mike Abdul among a host of others including Funke Akindele-Bello who introduced the 14-year-old budding star and convener of the show, Iseoluwa.

Speaking to Iseoluwa, Akindele-Bello said: “Despite my flair for the arts and entertainment, I studied Law because education is important. Education is power and you have to go to school. That gives you an edge in anything you want to do.”

On Iseoluwa’s part, while thanking all who showed up, she said: “Today’s concert is about the children. It is also about releasing my album, which my wonderful label has been able to support me in.”