Apostle Jeremiah Adeyeye, is general overseer, Clear Revelation Ministry (CRM), Ibadan, Oyo State. In this interview, he revealed what God told him about the role that must be played by former President Olusegun Obasanjo for Nigeria to maintain its corporate existence, otherwise the country would break into three smaller nations.

How would you assess the situation in Nigeria; has God shown you anything concerning the country?

For a long time, I have stopped talking about this nation. What I do now is to earnestly pray for the country. Many things have gone wrong.

During former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s tenure, I wrote many letters to him and I did many advertorials and many press conferences. I told him in 2007 through an open letter that the elections should not be held. I said if the elections should hold Nigeria, would witness bitterness. But many thought I was being sponsored.

What really nailed him was the third term agenda. What Obasanjo needed then was tenure elongation. If he had hearkened to what I told him, Nigeria would have been better for it. I told him that war would emerge within Nigeria and that it would not be from outside the country. The media houses that carried the story are still in existence. In 2011, I went to Lagos to address a press conference on Obasanjo. Two years later, I addressed another press conference in Ibadan, Oyo State. Before then, in 2007, I had addressed the press at the Press Centre, Iyaganku, Ibadan, on the same Obasanjo.

Obasanjo should have been the best President so far, if he had listened to me not to conduct the election that brought in the late Alhaji Umar Musa Yar’Adua. After that election, God spoke to me that Yar’Adua would not finish his tenure. It was published in a newspaper on March 4, 2009. Obasanjo is still alive today, he can remember or may pretend not to remember. But some people who were in his government would bear me witness.

The emergence of Yar’Adua as President of Nigeria was associated with the problem that is facing Nigeria at this moment. I warned former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida, not to contest election in 2007 and he obeyed. Babangida is still alive today. I did not go to Minna to see him.

I wrote an open letter to Obasanjo in 2015 when he was backing President Muhammadu Buhari. I warned him about the outcome. What is happening today? Is all well with Nigeria? Obasanjo needs to go and do extra job to save Nigeria at this time. It is God that is sending me to Obasanjo. It is the same God that has been keeping him.

Obasanjo has the capability, if he wants to do it. He is one of the powers that be in Nigeria. If not because of Obasanjo, Buhari would not have come on board. He knew how he went outside the country to curry favour of the international community for him. But, the emergence of Buhari in 2015 as President was not the handiwork of Obasanjo alone.

I will tell you two things, which I have been saying since 2006. Many things will happen before 2023. Nigeria will witness many things.

There are many secrets being covered by our leaders. All of them will come into the open, as the Bible says, whatever you do under the roof will come out on top of the roof. So, they should go back and put heads together and reshape what they have made to become dilapidated.

According to Isaiah 45:9, what is happening in Nigeria is like somebody waking up to fight his Creator. How can the person prosper? It will be a journey of no return. Every secret that is going on in Nigeria and in Africa is known to Obasanjo. He cannot deny it.

Obasanjo knows every corner of this country. I know what I am talking about. He should make the move. Obasanjo is a great man, forget about criticisms against him. When it comes to government, you cannot argue with him.

Tinubu has forgotten history of this country. They used Chief Obafemi Awolowo and dumped him. They used Bashorun M.K.O. Abiola and dumped him. He should be careful so that his case too will not be like the case of ‘use and dump.’ I am not praying for his downfall. Something will happen before 2023 that will shake Africa. Tinubu should pray to God to have time to enjoy what he has. The northerners are deceiving him, and maybe he does not know it.

Concerning Nigeria’s existence, what is God speaking to you in this direction?

Nigeria will soon break into three parts. But I am not saying it will break up in 2023. I have been begging God since I saw the vision in 2010. But the killings here and here by Boko Haram insurgents, herdsmen and others that are connected with politics will break the country. Government belongs to God. But some people believe that government belongs to them. If they fail to repent, they will see hell very soon.

What is your position on the political developments in your home state, Ekiti?

When Ayodele Fayose was in office for the first time, before his impeachment, I warned him through a newspaper publication that he would be impeached and that Rashidi Ladoja in Oyo State would also be impeached. I went to Ekiti to see him, they just wasted my time. I left Ekiti without meeting him.

When the impeachment came, Ladoja called me, and I told him the frank truth that it was too late for him not to be impeached at the time he called. But the Lord spoke to me that Ladoja would come back.

This was published in many newspapers. Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala, former governor of Oyo State, called me a prophet of doom by then, and that they were not afraid of my prophecy. But Ladoja came back and Fayose did not come back then.

Governor Kayode Fayemi needs serious prayers after leaving office for bad things not to end his life. In other hands, Fayemi has good mind.

But some people surrounding him are the problem.