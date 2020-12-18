Nigeria currently has six living former Presidents or Heads of State – Gen Yakabu Gowon, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Gen. Ibrahim Babagida, Gen. Abdulsalami A. Abubakar, Chief Ernest Sonekan, and Dr. Goodluck Jonathan. Of these, only two were elected: Dr. Jonathan and OBJ, in his second advent. The others came to power through military coups or were appointed as result.

Every single one of these leaders, whether appointed, elected or imposed via a military putsch, is under obligation to give account of their stewardship. Nobody is calling for a show trial or an inquisition; one is only asking for a detailed account of their work whilst in office. The best way to do that is to write a book.

A biography would help but an autobiography is far better because, while biography is someone telling your story; nobody knows a man better than himself. Besides, a biography of a living person may be perceived as a public relations job or image laundry, but autobiography cannot. It’s more authentic.

We know that nobody tells their own story in a bad light; at least critics and witnesses are always there to challenge what is written. A living ex – Head of State (HoS) has the golden opportunity to set the records straight. He could look back in retrospect and tender apologies for what he did wrong, or remind people of the good they did that are forgotten because human memory is short.

When I had the privilege to meet Chief Emeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu at his home at the Villaska lodge in Ikoyi, Lagos many years before his death, I asked him why he didn’t write the Biafra story. He promised to do so but he didn’t before died. Although, he wasn’t the only actor in that unfortunate war, he and Gen. Gowon were the principal players. It would have been better for them to tell us the story of the war to enrich our history.

Gen. Gowon now has the opportunity to tell us what transpired in the events that led to the war. Some of these I witnessed as a teenager growing up in the northern cites of Minna, where I was born and Kano, where I grew up. I saw the pogrom against the Ndigbo first hand. I saw Ojukwu’s B22 bomber fly over Sabon Gari in Kano and we ran for dear life. But Gowon is in a better position to tell us the details, as the Commander – In –Chief of the Nigerian state at that time.

All the other former leaders need to tell their stories. OBJ must be commended for being the only one who has been prolific so far. We know Obasanjo because he has written his own story. He has quite a number of books. In “My Command,” he told his own story about the war, even if you disagree with the narrative. Gen. Godwin Alabi Isama has written his own book. Even the 1966 coup leaders like Major Wale Ademoyega has written his story – Why We Struck; a very educative narrative of the first coup.

We need to hear from IBB. He owes Nigeria an explanation of many controversial decisions he took. Babagida at 79 should know that he doesn’t have many years left. He should tell us why he stepped aside and brought in Chief Ernest Sonekan, rather simply hand over to M.K.O Abiola, the undisputed winner of the 1993 presidential election. Why did he retain Sanni Abacha, who later became a monster to the Nigerian state and a devourer of our treasury? Why did IBB take Nigeria into the Organization of Islamic Conference?

I know that Chidi Amuta has published IBB’s biography – Prince of the Niger; but the man himself needs to put pen to paper to tell his own story. Same is demanded of Abdulsalami, Jonathan, Sonekan, and Buhari, when he leaves office. Even children of late Heads of State like Gen Murtala Mohammed, Gen Sanni Abacha, Gen J.T.U. Aguiyi – Ironsi and even the first Republic leaders like Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe and Prime Minister, Tafawa Balewa, should tell us something we don’t know about these leaders.

There’re some outstanding former Governors, including those from the military era like Brig. Samuel Ogbemudia, Brig. Mobolaji Johnson, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa, Air Comdr Gbolahan Mudashiru, etc. These men were outstanding public servants. We need to know about the life and times of distinguished industrialists like the Odutola brothers, Blessed Jacob Odulate (Alabukun), Zappas, Sir Loius Odumegwu – Ojukwu, Candida Da Rocha, Sir Nnana Kalu, Alhassan Dantata, Aliko Dangote, Otunba Subomi Balogun, Folorunsho Alakija, Tony Elemulu, Femi Otedola, etc.

Some of these people are role models who could inspire young Nigerians into greatness. We cannot exhaust the list of our heroes in the Academia, in the traditional institutions, even in religion, and the professions. Let’s celebrate them. Nigeria is not a completely bad case. We are not all about corruption, terrorism, 419, crime, rape and banditry. People will call you what you call yourself. Let’s change the narrative about our compatriots, about our leaders who have done well for themselves and for country.

Weekend Spice: If you are suspicious of everyone, you’re not trust-worthy – Ladi Ayodeji.

Covid – 19 is still here, keep safe. Stay motivated.

• Ayodeji is an author, pastor and activist.