It’s common to get a little constipated if you don’t drink enough water. Inactivity, diet changes, illness, and even stress can add to the problem. The constipation usually passes on its own, but you can help move things along with exercise, medications and of course, water.

Keeping hydrated is crucial for health and well-being, but many people do not consume enough fluids each day. See a doctor if your constipation lasts for more than a week or two or you have dizziness, bad pain in your belly, or blood in your stool. These could be signs of something more serious.

Around 60 percent of the body is made up of water, and around 71 percent of the planet’s surface is covered by water. Perhaps it is the ubiquitous nature of water that means drinking enough each day is not at the top of many people’s lists of priorities.

Fresh facts on drinking water

Adult humans are 60 percent water, and our blood is 90 percent water. There is no universally agreed quantity of water that must be consumed daily. Water is essential for the kidneys and other bodily functions.

When dehydrated, the skin can become more vulnerable to skin disorders and wrinkling. Drinking water instead of soda can help with weight loss.

Here are some benefits of drinking enough water:

Your joints work better

Water makes up a large part of your joint cartilage that helps absorb shock and make bone-against-bone movements smoother. Water also can help keep gout (a painful joint condition) at bay. It helps flush toxins from your body that could inflame your joints, too.

You avoid dehydration

Without enough water, you can sweat away too much fluid. You can also lose sodium and potassium that your body needs. It’s especially true in the heat. When it happens, you may be thirsty, pee less than usual, and your mouth might dry out. You could even feel dizzy, lightheaded, and confused.

Your kidney stays healthier

Water helps your kidneys remove waste from your blood. If you don’t get enough water, that waste along with acids can build up. That can lead to your kidneys getting clogged up with proteins called myoglobin. Dehydration can also lead to kidney stones and urinary tract infections.

You sweat

And that’s a good thing. As sweat evaporates from your skin, it cools down your body. Have extra cups of water in the couple of hours before you head out for exercise. Try to take about 10 big gulps every 15 minutes or so during your workout, too. Remember, you might not see the sweat you lose if you are in the pool or an air conditioned gym.

Water keeps your brain sharp

You may not remember as well, think as clearly, or concentrate as easily when you are low on water and you don’t have to be seriously dehydrated for that to happen. It can happen if you are just a little below where you should be. How little? Less than 4 cups of water in a 150-pound person.

Your heart works better

Your ticker doesn’t have to work as hard when you drink enough water. In fact, even mild dehydration affects your blood vessels (making them less springy) about the same as smoking a cigarette. Skimping on water also leads to less blood in your body, which can lower your blood pressure and raise your heart rate. It takes just 15 to 20 minutes for enough water to even things out.

You may gain an athletic edge

Even mild dehydration can make you tired. So it makes sense that athletes who replace the sweat they lose with water and electrolytes (minerals like sodium and potassium) have lower body temperature, more muscle, stronger hearts, more brain power, and more energy. It all adds up to better performance.

Water helps you lose weight

People who had just 2 or 3 more cups of water a day seem to have less fat, sugar, salt, and overall calories through the day. That means proper hydration could help you lose weight. Extra water can replace empty, sugary calories many people drink with meals. Water also seems to speed up your metabolism, and it takes up space in your stomach so you feel more full.

It boosts skin health and beauty

With dehydration, the skin can become more vulnerable to skin disorders and premature wrinkling. Women who drink enough water have beautiful, supple skin to show off.

It regulates body temperature

Water that is stored in the middle layers of the skin comes to the skin’s surface as sweat when the body heats up. As it evaporates, it cools the body. In sport.

Some scientists have suggested that when there is too little water in the body, heat storage increases and the individual is less able to tolerate heat strain.

Having a lot of water in the body may reduce physical strain if heat stress occurs during exercise.

How much is enough?

A good rule of thumb is 15 cups a day for men and 11 cups for women. But keep in mind that includes total fluids.

You get 20% to 30% of your water from food. You get more from other drinks like juice, tea, and milk.

If you are sick, you will need more (especially with diarrhea or vomiting). If you are exercising or outside in the heat, focus on getting a little extra, too.

Don’t have too much

Too much water can dilute the salt in your blood enough to make you sick, it is called hyponatremia.

Plus, you don’t want to overdo it if you have certain health issues or take drugs that cause you to retain water, like opiates, antidepressants, or others.

Drink enough to keep a hint of yellow in the color of your urine, but not so much that it’s always clear, or you spend all day in the bathroom. Talk to your doctor if you are unsure.

Source: www.webmd.com