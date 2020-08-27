With his wave-making 2019 debut mixtape, “Blinda vs Shakara” still popular with fans, Alley Dcoin is not resting on his oars as he is presently working assiduously on a six-track EP that he hopes will further wow his fans.

Speaking on the forthcoming short album, he discloses: “The Favor & Grace is a six-track Afrobeats song mixed with many different genres.”

The 27-year-old, whose full name is Chukwuemeka Chukwudi Ene has been a singer and songwriter since he was eight and a member of New York Group, Youngvoice and Big Sound. What makes him an enigma, however, is the fact that he has also been an acclaimed basketball player who represented Nigeria at U-16, U18 and U-19 age-grade tournaments.

“No matter what I do or where I go, something strong keeps turning me back to music,” he avows, “it’s like a bond, blood flowing in the vein.”

Indeed his passion for music has always prevailed over other interests or preoccupation. It was the primary reason he quit good-paying jobs, including a career government Job at Queens Library and a manager position at Rough Trade NYC.

Speaking of his multifaceted personality, he submits: “People rarely know what I am doing most times because it’s like many personalities or peoples live inside me.”

He, however, seems to find fulfilment and stability in music.

“Music is my first love. It is my passion and it is spiritual for me,” he declares.

As a musician, his credential is not in doubt––for example, he was an opening act for Olu Maintain (Mr Yahoozee)’s concert in New York City––neither is his passion.

On his relocation from America in 2019, he affirms: “I intended to get some new good music to my fans while I also devote time to build my brand, Kubukuland Empire.”