Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has explained that he used the opportunity of his five weeks vacation in Abuja to channel ways of developing the state.

The governor said he stayed in Abuja to meet with different development partners on possible ways of developing the state.

Akeredolu, who returned to the state last Friday was, however, silent on his health condition despite rumours making the rounds that he had health challenges hence his sojourn in Abuja for weeks.

Both the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and human rights organisations in the state have demanded the health status of the governor and queried his absence from his duty post for weeks.

But, Akeredolu, in a statement, yesterday, said he went on a working leave, adding that the period was used to meet with foreign investors and also make negotiations with foreign agencies ready to develop the state.

He said: “The leave afforded me the opportunity for a personal reflection and also medical review of my health on the advice of my doctors in order to be renewed for the all-important task of serving our state better than before.

“I am happy to report that in the last four weeks, new grounds were broken for bigger and wider opportunity to develop our land and the people. As you are aware, a very successful bilateral meeting was held with our partner, Medicus International to expand the healthcare system in the state. Our joint objective is to build a $1.1 billion world-class medical city in Akure, the state capital.

“We also held fruitful discussion with our technical partners and consultants for the development of the port in Ondo. Our joint commission is expected to visit the proposed site for the project next week as part of the process for commencement of works.

“I also attended the Nigeria Governors’ Forum meeting where new minimum wage for workers, among other things, was discussed. We were also present at the National Economic Committee meeting where issues of development and social security and grassroots economy were discussed.

“We also had bilateral engagement with the World Bank team, led by its new country director to accommodate Ondo State in its programmes and activate efforts towards fulfilling our campaign promises to the people.”

He thanked those who stood by him during the period of his vacation, especially state executive council, House of Assembly, All Progressives Congress (APC) members and traditional rulers for the love they demonstrated.