Prolific but physically challenged hip hop singer cum dancer, Krazee Legs, is bereaved and inconsolable.

TS Weekend recently ran into the act at O’Jez Restaurant and Bar in Lagos where he performs weekly and he opened up on the pains and challenges of losing his mum.

“I am broken hearted. I am totally devastated,” Krazee Legs lamented. “Mum was always there for me. She was my pillar, my rock of Gibraltar. When the world rejected me, she embraced and made me feel like a king. With her, I realised that I could achieve whatever I set my heart on.”

Recalling his first reaction when he heard about his mum’s demise, the award winning athlete and singer said: “It was one of total shock. I still can’t believe that she is dead. The greatest advice she gave me was that I should always believe in God, and then myself. And also that I should work hard no matter what my condition is or what the world says.”

What would he miss most about her mum? His response: “The prayers she always offered me whenever I was in difficult situations, and the prayers she offered me whenever we spoke on the phone. Ever since she passed, I have been seeing her in my dreams, comforting me. I know that she is in a better place. I love you mum but God loves you more. Rest in peace till we meet again in the bosom of the Lord.”