“I’m not somebody that really dwells on my past but one thing is so sure and that is, if I’ve a choice, I’d choose a better father for my son.”

Damilola Fatunmise

Yetunde Aderibigbe is one young and hot actress heating up the Yoruba sector of Nollywood.

Among others, the single mother of one is also the producer of Omo Jabezzi and Boundary. The thespian has also featured in many home videos including Anita, Osuwo and Ohun Ti No Fe to mention few. In this chat with Entertainment, Yetunde Aderibigbe opens up on her new project and why marriage is not on her mind for now.

What do you have to say about 2018 in general?

Well, so far so good, 2018 has been my best year so far. God did prove himself in my life, my career and business and I bless his holy name.

What would you say was your major achievement in 2018?

Hmmm… I’d say, the major and visible success is my new car. I bless God for giving me my dream car (laughter). I also produced a movie entitled Boundary.

Congrats, did you buy it by yourself or was it a gift?

I bought it with my own money, my own sweat (Smiles).