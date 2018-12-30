“I’m not somebody that really dwells on my past but one thing is so sure and that is, if I’ve a choice, I’d choose a better father for my son.”
Damilola Fatunmise
Yetunde Aderibigbe is one young and hot actress heating up the Yoruba sector of Nollywood.
Among others, the single mother of one is also the producer of Omo Jabezzi and Boundary. The thespian has also featured in many home videos including Anita, Osuwo and Ohun Ti No Fe to mention few. In this chat with Entertainment, Yetunde Aderibigbe opens up on her new project and why marriage is not on her mind for now.
I’m single and searching – Yetunde Aderibigbe, actress
What do you have to say about 2018 in general?
Well, so far so good, 2018 has been my best year so far. God did prove himself in my life, my career and business and I bless his holy name.
What would you say was your major achievement in 2018?
Hmmm… I’d say, the major and visible success is my new car. I bless God for giving me my dream car (laughter). I also produced a movie entitled Boundary.
Congrats, did you buy it by yourself or was it a gift?
I bought it with my own money, my own sweat (Smiles).
Your plate number reads ‘creamish.’ How did you come about that?
Creamish is my company name so it is my brand name. Hope you understand?
Are you in any relationship at the moment?
Yes, I am and please, don’t ask me about it because it’s private information not meant for the public.
Are you open for marriage?
I don’t think so.
Why?
That’s because as far as I’m concerned, I think forever is too long to promise anyone.
Hmmm…that’s deep?
Maybe.
Do you have any project you are working on at the moment?
Yes, I do. I am working on a movie titled ‘Deeply Broken.’ I’m so excited about this job. It’s not an everyday story. I cant wait to share my story as an obsessive lover.
Your skin is glowing, what’s your beauty routine?
Wow! I can’t do without my egg white and coconut oil bath.
How romantic can you be with your lover?
Chai! this one is a funny one o. I’d say I’d be as romantic as he can be with me (laughter).
You have tattoos, do you regret having them, or you don’t mind having more?
I don’t regret having any of my tattoos but I don’t want to have more; I’m done with tattoos.
If you have the opportunity to rewrite the story of your life, what would you change?
I’m not somebody that really dwells on my past but one thing is so sure and that is, if I’ve a choice, I’d choose a better father for my son.
Can you do one year without sex?
Ha! Why now? The whole of one year? (Laughter) With my eyes widely open? No, I can’t o.
What is your New Year resolution?
New Year resolution? Anyway, let me just say I will be revealing it as it comes but all I know is that I want to be as real as I can be. I will also live my best life.
What do you have to tell your fans out there?
To all my beautiful and very loyal fans, I appreciate you all for your love and comments. I promise to bring to you mind blowing movies in 2019 by the special grace of God. I love you all.
