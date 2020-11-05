Rising star, Olajide Adeyemo popularly known as Trazyx has disclosed what he hopes to achieve in the current competitive Nigerian music industry in the next five years.

The Eze Empire records signee disclosed this in a recent interview, he said “Over the years, I have learned a lot about my craft. God has been good to me, and my fans remain the best. In five years, I see myself creating evergreen songs as I also promise good discography. I aim to be on top of my game and remain afloat. Although the competition in the industry is high, I see myself breaking through with my God-given talent. If Davido and Wizkid could do it, then Trazyx can do it. They have always been challenges, of course, there is no life without challenges and struggles. Challenges will come but by the special Grace of God, I will conquer.

He continued “I want to urge my fans to always expect more from me. I and my wonderful team are putting great effort into them to listen to good sounds. In five years, I will also be putting my music on the world map. I have a lot of fans all over and with little more time, my music will speak more for me”, said Trazyx.

Trazyx’ started his music career at a very young age, recently released his Extended Project(EP) titled ‘Arrival’ and has released singles such as Sure for me, Just love me, Baby mama, Young Alhaji, and Man no be a God featuring Teni the entertainer.