Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun has said his attention to the welfare of workers is a function of his covenant with God and the promise he made to the people.

He charged workers to ignore insinuations in the public domain that he will reverse the benefits if trusted with a mandate for a second term in office.

Oyetola, speaking during a meeting with the newly elected NULGE Executives, Council Managers and Heads of Departments in Local Government, Local Council Development Areas and Area Offices, said he is a strong believer in the injunction that workers are entitled to their wages.

“I am particularly overwhelmed by the show of love and by the level of support you have given to us, especially the fact that you still believe in us. Have no doubt in your mind that the welfare of workers remains my priority.

“I’m not someone given to insinuations. I do what is needful by the inspiration of God. So, when I promised I will pay full salaries, people didn’t believe me, but my desire rested in the belief that workers are entitled to their wages and salaries at every point in time.

“I have a covenant with God and with you. Don’t ever think that this is a game, and that whatever we have done will be reversed if trusted with a mandate for second term. Whatever gain we have recorded won’t be reversed.

“We are all partners in the development of the State, I am just fortunate to be the driver. I am absolutely committed to this project called Osun. You have rekindled my hope in the project, and I believe that we will take the state to a very high level.

“This is just the beginning; with God on our side, our State will take its place among the committee of great states,” Oyetola said.

Meanwhile, workers, for the second time in less than three months, yesterday, openly supported Governor Oyetola for second term ahead of next year’s governorship contest.

The workers, numbering over ten thousand (10, 000) under the auspices of Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees, NULGE, noted that a governor who stopped paying half salary, who lifted ban on their promotions and conversions after several years, who gave them minimum wage without agitation and who has continued to pay full salaries despite the challenging economic situation in the country, deserves a show of appreciation from the workers in the State; and that the only way to do that was to ensure his re-election come July, next year.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.