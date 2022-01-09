The Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has said that he would not criticize or praise the Governor Okezie Ikpeazu-led administration because of some personal reasons.

The former Abia State governor disclosed this when he paid Governor Ikpeazu a courtesy visit at his country home in Umuobiakwa, Obingwa LGA, Abia State.

“This governor is my mother’s son, that’s why you can never see my media group attacking him because my mother will not agree.

“When I wanted to come, I told her I was going to see the governor and she said greet him for me. I thank the governor for having me,” Senator Kalu said.

He explained that the meeting was first of its kind where he had a sincere discussion with Governor Ikpeazu.

“We’ve had our discussion, we discussed the good, the bad and the ugly. Both of us saw face to face, we discussed. He told me the truth and I also told him the truth.

“I reminded him that when I was the governor, I used to go with him to ANPP House, APGA, and I was not partisan. I want him to be that kind of governor. Let him not be a governor that will limit where to enter. Let entry point not be a barrier to you.

“This is our state, after politics both of us would be in the old governor’s club,” he said.

Discussing about the 2023 general elections, Kalu reminded Ikpeazu to join the Abia South Senatorial race.

His words: “You better join me in the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the next 15 months.

“This is bipartisanship and I am not afraid of anyone, I speak my mind at all times. I told him the day I came with the Senate President that we need him in the Senate. So, the ball is on you and the game is on you.”

On the state of roads in Abia, he appealed to Governor Ikpeazu to consider reconstructing the Umuahia-Uzoakoli-Alayi-Igbere-Ohafia road.

“Our people have requested for the road from Umuahia to Uzuakoli, Alayi to Igbere and also goes to Abiriba to be done.

“I have put N1 billion on the road. Please find the contractors doing all these your fine roads here to come and do that road. You said you have sent someone there, but I said no, find those doing this particular one here to do that road. May God keep us alive.

“To our people, there’s no quarrels, nobody should harm anyone. There is no Senator in Abia who had done a cross constituency job except me. Those claiming they have done cross constituency job in my constituency, it’s not true. You can open the budget. I have given two roads, one in Ariaria market in shoe maker and another one is the Industrial Layout also in Ariaria market. I expected my colleagues to be building roads and in everywhere in their constituencies.

“I want to thank the governor, I will never praise nor criticize him in public, but I thank him for being steadfast. When you are a leader, you are a dumping ground. When you come out, the people will appreciate you.

“I hope history will write you on the good side. History is a very big thing, like I told the governor that he knows I can’t praise nor condemn him, but I leave him for history and I’ve told him so many things that would make history to lead us well,” he said.

On his part, Governor Ikpeazu said: “Permit me to thank the Senator for finding time to come early in this New Year. Senator Orji Uzor Kalu is an elder statesman who has walked through the ranks of public service to his current very enviable position and height and his opinion and views in this country are well respected.

“I have taken heed of your advice and your suggestions and you have sat in this position as governor before so you occupy a vintage position to advise and lead and I want others to emulate your style and pattern of leadership.

“You have opened doors for association and relationships in this New Year going forward. I also want to thank you specially for your kind words that you have volunteered on my behalf and that of the government. Let me say that we shall not disappoint you. We have given adequate consideration to the plight and pains of our people who use the Uzuakoli-Umuahia road up until Ohafia. I have taken your hint to give a reconsideration on what we have planned to do, so that we can do it better. I want to assure you that I am prepared to do my best and submit myself to the judgment of history and posterity knowing that these two will not take bribes nor will they be bought over or so.

“Whatever verdict they pronounce on me and my time between 2015 and now till 2023, God will give me the courage to accept. Abia will be stronger with the support of people like Orji Uzor Kalu, we don’t have any other state apart from Abia, those who think that all they will do is to de-market Abia are doing themselves more damage.

“Because when you de-market Abia and your son or relative approaches an office in Abuja with his or her CV bearing an Abia address and they don’t get a favourable response you will realise what you have done to yourself”.