For UK-based Nigerian singer, Thowhora Eloghene Olawunmi aka Bornleader Elohsound, her turn off is lying, violent men.

Though, single and presently not in any relationship, Elohsound told Inside Nollywood that she desires a man who is responsible, caring and understanding.

Hear her: “I’m not in a relationship at the moment, but when the time comes, I want a man that is not scared of responsibilities. He must be understanding and caring. My man has to have listening ears. Lying men and those who engage in domestic violence turn me off. However, sensitive, honest and authentic men turn me on.”

While some entertainers counted their losses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the year 2020 was a blessing for Elohsound. “2020 was quite good for me; it took me out of my comfort zone. I got the opportunity to perform and get paid well in ‘Made in Ghana, UK’. But then, I came to the UK and the show was canceled due to coronavirus. It was a huge loss. We have to stay strong still.”

On her life philosophy, Elohsound believes “you should live while you are alive and you should give others that same privilege. We shouldn’t judge people for the choices they make because we all make bad decisions. You should do what you want with your life as long as it makes you happy and causes no harm to others.”