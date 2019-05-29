Linus Oota, Lafia Nasarawa State governor, Alhaji Abdullahi Sule, has disclosed that he will complete the Lafia Cargo Airport – which is 80 percent completed by his predecessor – within his 100 days in office. He also promised to review the payment of pension and gratuity and salary arrears of workers will attract his attention within the stipulated time. He stated this in Lafia while taking oath of office as the 4th democratically elected governor of Nasarawa State. Other areas that will receive his attention is industrialisation which is the key policy trust of his administration as well as security and youth empowerment. He said that the significance of the occasion was the fact that power had transfer between two agreeable leaders of the same political family. “This is a clear and cogent indication that as I chart a new course, I will also consolidate on the legacies and gains of my predecessor,” he said Shortly after handing over the mantle of leadership, the immediate past governor of the state, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, proceeded to the Lafia Cargo Airport where he took a maiden flight to Abuja. Speaking before taking off, he said: “I feel fulfilled and grateful to almighty God for making it possible for me to make a promise and fulfil it within the time. “I’m over joyed; if I should tell you what is in my mind, I am too excited to express my inner feelings and privilege and very lucky that today being my last day in office is coinciding with this maiden flight” he said. Reply Forward