Candidate of African Action Congress (AAC), Dr Chidozie Nwankwo, has revealed what he will do differently if elected as governor saying that he will bring his over 40 years of experience as an employer of man power to bear in running the affairs of the State at the government house in Awka most especially in fighting corruption and given merit a chance by picking people with track records of integrity and competence for government jobs .

Addressing his supporters at his campaign office in Awka, Dr Nwankwo who is the Chairman/CEO of Wichtech Groups stated that if elected, he will use his experience in employment of man power to govern Anambra with a team of competent people that are going to be vigorously committed to work and provide dividend of democracy adding that his administration will run governance like a business firm where the employees are committed to work and produce results under a transparent and accountable process and not to eat and consume both capital and profit.

The AAC candidate observed that some of the major factors that are millitating against good governance in Nigeria generally is that right people are not given the chance to serve in right places and secondly, most people see government quarters as a place to eat and consume both the capital and profit and as such they don’t care about the results being expected from the sitting government insisting that his administration will not just ensure that right people are given right places to serve but also ensure a competent corrupt free government that is committed to produce results.

He explained further “in the cause of my campaign, I said i will ensure tight security, ensure industrial development in agriculture, a robust road construction both in cities and rural areas, massive development in education, enhanced development in health care services plus sports development among others. I have also said that I will speed up the conduct of local government election. I am sure as a person with enough exposure and experience, I will fulfill all my promises but I need a corrupt free system, I need people of integrity and competence to be able to accelerate the pace to get the promises fulfilled”

Nwankwo said that if elected he will collaborate with relevant stakeholders like the elders, community leaders like town unions and the traditional stools, the Church leaders, the market leaders and the women fold to hit the ground running adding that the stakeholders are good avenues to get services across to people.

“The community leaders is a good avenue to address security challenges while the Churches is good avenues to address issues of education and healthcare services to mention but a few”, he added.

