Okwe Obi, Abuja

As Nigerians set to vote in next month’s presidential election, former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said that his role would be that of a vigilant watchman, who will not hesitate to raise the alarm whenever there is any irregularities.

Obasanjo stated this while addressing a delegation of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), led by its presidential standard bearer, Yabaji Sani, on Thursday, in Abeokuta.

In a statement signed by the Director, Media and Publicity of YY Sani Presidential Campaign Organisation, Pam Ibrahim, the former president further enjoined Nigerians to engage in what he called ‘participatory democracy’ in order to vote in credible and patriotic leaders.

His words: “It is undemocratic, the attitude of some politicians who heat up the polity by undermining and denigrating other Nigerians through thuggery and harassment of innocent citizens.

“My role in Nigerian politics would be that of a watchman who is expected to be vigilant and raise an alarm whenever it is necessary,” he stressed.

The elder statesman, who has been critical of the present administration, believes that Nigeria is on a journey that has three phases and expressed the hope that the ADP, as an emerging political force would key into this journey to nationhood and provide good leadership looking at the calibre of its members, especially as Nigerians yearn for responsible leadership.

Speaking earlier, Engr. Sani informed Obasanjo that his decision to run for the number one office in the country was borne out of the frustration and bad leadership laced with insecurity being experienced by Nigerians.

According to Sani, “We are in a country where the security of citizens is no longer guaranteed giving the crime rate we experience on a daily basis, especially insurgency, armed robbery and kidnappings across the country”, he said.

Sani, who extolled the leadership virtues of Obasanjo, appealed to him not to relent in providing useful contribution that would rekindle the hopes of Nigerians for a better future.

This was even as the ADP candidate called on Nigerians to vote for him as President of Nigeria come February 2019.