Christian Agadibe

Fast rising singer, Adeleye Babarinde Joseph aka Babson Jay has released her latest single entitled, Bless My Hustle.

According to the Afro pop musician, his music career started back in 2010 when he dropped an inspirational song, which has been making waves on the radio and online.

Commenting about his new song, Babson Jay said: “Its a traditional song. Its just about being a family, hustling and finding some… you know, we’ve been doing this for a long time, and I’m still looking up to God.”

Speaking further on the stiff competition in the music industry and how he can surmount the pressure to stand out, the Ekiti-born singer said: “I’m gifted, moreover, I can say to myself it’s what I’ve been doing. Getting to the top is not going to be easy actually, but I guess one day, I’ll get to the top. I’m not competing with anybody; I’m just doing my normal thing.”

The young singer has eye for big ladies, as he revealed his crush to be Teni the Entertainer.

“I like Teni and her music. Anything can happen if we find ourselves behind closed doors.”