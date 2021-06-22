From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

A 65-year-old clergyman with the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church, Pastor Ibrahim Maigadi, said the desire to leave footprints that would guide the activities of present and future generations, helping them to finish well in academic, social, economic, career and religious activities, prompted him to author a book titled “Finishing Well: Passion for Leadership”.

He said the idea for the book, which contains six basic principles, namely, God-given vision, learning, love, passion, sacrifice and legacy (mentoring), was given to him by God some years on board an aircraft to the United States.

Dignitaries from the church, civil service, government, academia, business groups and other well-wishers were present at public presentation of the book in Abuja.

Speaking at the event, Pastor Maigadi registered his concerns over the increasing drop in mentorship capacity and opportunities in Nigeria, which has affected the raising of quality leaders and followers.

He said: “I wish someone had told me earlier in life what it takes to finish well in all areas of life. I would have gained more mileage in life than what I had achieved. But since I missed that opportunity, we have to prepare for our children and unborn generations so they can come out better and not make the same mistakes we made.

“I spent 17 years in the classroom as a teacher. I taught in nursery, primary and secondary schools. After my years as a teacher, I joined the ministry of God. I have served as a pastor for 28 years and risen to the management level of the SDA, and I am about to retire from service. But we are jittery to train younger ones and it is not the best.

“This book is not denominational and has no biblical references or text. It is pure academic work that anybody can easily access, read and understand. We need to provide for these new generations so that posterity can judge us well.”

Chairman on the occasion, Prof. Abdullahi Mustapha, in his remarks, described the book as a rich compendium of knowledge and experience, suggesting that the book be made available to schoolchildren and students in the universities to enable them access tool kits for success in life.

Prof. Mustapha, who is the director-general, National Biotechnology Development Agency, was happy that the book has touched on critical areas of life that are useful for human development.

He said: “The author touched those areas not because he read it elsewhere or someone told him, but because of creativity and wellness of his experience interacting with the people and society. He confirmed that the book is not about politics or religion but a pure guide on how best to enjoy fulfillment in career and life in general.”

“Leadership start from family. You don’t copy verbatim what is said or contained in the book. It’s advisable that you pick out relevant items or passages that would help you lead in your family and beyond.”

Prof. Mustapha confirmed that he has read the book, and suggested that the book be recommended for people in leadership level and those following so they can complement each other and work towards a better society.

Executive Secretary, Petroleum Equalization Fund (PEF), Ahmed Bobboi, in his remarks, commended the author for such an eye-opening book that would bring an end to failure in career and other areas.

He promised to champion the cause of advertising the book, ensuring that it get to schools, churches and other social circles so that readers can tap into the author’s wealth of knowledge and experience to correct mistakes made by previous leaders.

Chairman, Lagos Chamber of Commerce, Muda Yusuf, who reviewed the book, appreciated the rich content of the book, especially the clarity of the language used in writing the book.

He, thus, commended the author for the feat and suggested he carry out a follow-up research and also document it in a book to further educate and enlighten the people about the better ways to finish well in any area of endeavour.

Caption: