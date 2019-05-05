In the most general sense, a person’s fitness is his ability to cope with his environment and the pressure it puts on his mental and physical system.

But, in a more usual, and useful, sense, fitness refers to the body’s physical capabilities, as measured by tests of strength, speed, and endurance.

Notice that, though fitness is usually associated with health, it is not the same thing. An Olympic athlete can be ill, and someone free of any diagnosable illness may still be extremely unfit.

In the absence of a planned exercise, work, and transport effort (such as walking or climbing stairs), are the main determinants of a person’s actual physical capabilities and fitness.

One simple test of determining your fitness is to climb the staircase of a story building rapidly, then assess whether you will be gasping for air, panting, breathing with difficulty or just breathing effortlessly.

In our modern society now, where everything is motorised in form of keke, tricycle, taxis, buses, trains, boats, ships, planes etc, we are increasingly forced to be dependent on planned exercise, if we are to hold on to fitness and its benefits.

What are the components of fitness?

There are four (4) basic components of physical fitness:

a. General Work Capacity.

b. Muscular Strength.

c. Muscular Endurance.

d. Joint Flexibility.

a. General Work Capacity.

This concerns the body’s ability to supply itself with the oxygen and energy it needs to keep going during general physical activity. It depends on the efficiency of cardiovascular and respiratory systems, and it is therefore usually called “Circulo-Respiratory fitness “(CR fitness).

In general CR fitness is called on in those activities that involve a good proportion of the body’s muscles over an extended period of time, eg hard walking, running, jogging, swimming, cycling.

The limit of CR endurance is marked by laboured breathing and a pounding heart, rather than By failure of a particular muscle group to respond anymore.

b. Muscular Strength, c. Muscular Endurance and d. Joint Flexibility these three are all localised.

What are the components of fitness?

Even if all people were as fit as possible, their physical abilities in terms of strength, speed, and endurance would not be equal. Three main factors limit someone’s potential fitness.

1. Age.

The natural atrophy of age affects the efficiency of the whole body. But different aspects of fitness reach peak potential at different times.

Speed is at its best at the beginning of adulthood, strength in the late 20s, while endurance can improve up to middle age.

2. Sex.

Women are constitutionally more fit than men, as I told Presbyterian Church, World Bank Parish, Umuahia, as a Chairman of our Mothering Sunday on March 10, 2019. For example, women are better able to withstand extremes of temperature, and have a longer life expectancy.

Men are only specifically more fit peripherally – they have a greater potential for strength and speed.

3. Somatotype

The shape of a person’s body limits the degree of fitness that can be obtained. Most athletes have a high mesomorphic rating, and many also have a high ectomorphic one. People with a high mesomorphic rating do not have the same capabilities.

What determines actual fitness?

Several factors determine actual fitness.

a) Medical health

A person cannot become or remain fit, if his body is not in good health.

b) Nutrition.

A healthy diet is essential in attaining and maintaining fitness and health.

c) Weight

If someone is above his desirable weight, his body is always functioning under the burden of an extra load. If someone is too far below optimum weight, his tissues will lack the ability to function at maximum efficiency.

c) Physical activity.

With lack of activity, the body atrophies. This is shown by the muscular weakness which follows confinement to bed, and by the way limbs change shape when encased in plaster casts.

e) Sleep

In order to function at optimum efficiency, the body and mind must have adequate rest.

In summary if you must achieve fitness, follow these 7 points.

1. Know your long term goals.

2. Set short term goals.

3. Make your goals measurable.

4. Make your goals attainable.

5. Follow through with specific plans.

6. Find intrinsic motivation.

7. Reward yourself and have fun.

Always be medically guided.

Please follow me on twitter ; @ _ DRSUN.