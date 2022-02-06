In the most general sense, a person’s fitness is his ability to cope with environment and the pressure it puts on his mental and physical system.

But, in a more usual and useful sense, fitness refers to the body’s physical capabilities as measured by tests of strength speed and endurance. Notice that though fitness is usually associated with health, it is not the same thing. An Olympic athlete can be ill, and someone free of diagnosable illness may still be extremely unfit.

In actual fact, there is no time in our life that we are totally fit. Yes, we are usually fit with some limitations. In the absence of a planned exercise, work and transport efforts, such as walking or climbing stairs, these become the main determinants of a person’s actual physical capabilities.

Nowadays, we move from one form of mobile transport to the other, example motorcycles, tricycle, cars, busses, trains, water transport, air transport, etc, nobody treks anymore. The only way we can help ourselves, exercise – wise, is to work out a program informally or go to the gym.

Even, if all people were as fit as possible, their physical abilities in terms of strength, speed and endurance would not be equal. Three main factors limit someone’s potential fitness – age, sex and somatotype.

The natural atrophy of aging, affects the efficiency of the whole body. But different aspects of fitness reach peak potential at different times. Speed is at its best at the beginning of adulthood, strength in the late 20s, while endurance can improve up to middle age.

Women are constitutionally more fit than men. For example females are better able to withstand extremes of temperatures and have a longer life expectancy. Men are specifically more fit in individualised things they have a greater potential for strength and speed.

The shape of person’s body limits the degree of fitness that can be obtained. Most athletes have a high mesomorphic rating and many also have a high ectomorphic one. People with the same endomorphic rating do not have the same capabilities.

Similarly, several factors determine actual fitness – medical health, nutrition and weight. A person cannot become or remain fit, if his body is not in good health. A healthy diet is essential in attaining and maintaining fitness and health.

If someone is above his desirable weight, his body is always functioning under the burden of extra load. If someone is too far below Optimum weight, his tissues will lack the ability to function at maximum efficiency.

With lack of activity, the body atrophies. This is shown by the muscular weakness that follows confinement to bed, and by the way limbs change shape when encased in plaster casts.

In order to function at optimum efficiency, the body and mind must have adequate rest. Always be medically guided.

