Close to the end of the year 2019, news went round about a new infection which made many people ill and also led to death in some. The first case was reported to be found in a town in China, however, since then, there’s been reports about many cases occurring outside China and some of the concerns of many individuals includes the numbers or count of those cases, countries with new cases provided by media, such as TV or radio news, social media, newspapers and magazines. Now, about three months gone, what is considered to have started in small location is considered a public health emergency which requires international attention. While a number of people are now seen walking the streets wearing face masks, others are found buying tons of hand sanitizers, with this, it may be assumed that there is some level of awareness on the disease, especially how to prevent becoming infected.

Corona viruses (CoV) are described as a large family of viruses that cause illnesses of varying severity, ranging from the common cold and including more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, this indicates that some corona viruses have been identified before COVID-19. Thus, using the term novel corona virus implies that the virus causing the current epidemic, or pandemic as some people would rather say, is a new strain that has not been previously identified in humans.

Corona viruses are considered to be transmitted from animals to humans (also known as zoonotic) and there is also person-person transmission, through close contact. Investigations carried out supports the previous statement such as those which found that Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome was transmitted from civet cats to humans and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome was from dromedary camels to humans. Furthermore, there are other corona viruses which are found in animals but have not infected humans. As a result of the fact that the virus which causes the corona virus disease(COVID-19) is new and not much is known about it yet, the characteristics of the corona viruses of which it is a part is used to describe it and research is ongoing as there is more to know in terms of fully understanding how the virus spreads and causes illness as well as, the severity of illness it causes.

It is important to note that one may be infected and not show any signs or symptoms if the infection is still in the incubation period (which is a period between the when the person got infected and the onset of symptoms in a person), for corona virus disease it about 1 to 12days (with a median of 5-6 days). It’s been reported that illnesses from Corona virus disease produce symptoms that range from mild to severe and could sometimes be fatal. Some common symptoms or signs which affected persons could have include fever, sneezing, headache, cough(usually dry), shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. In more severe cases, infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death. Older people or those with underlying medical conditions like heart diseases, diabetes mellitus or lung diseases may experience more severe features of the disease.

Management will include taking a detailed medical history (a recent history of travel to affected regions with community spread raises suspicion), a physical examination and laboratory tests. Diagnosis will be done by healthcare professionals who have required facilities to do so. Treatment will also be by healthcare professionals and specialists licensed to do so. There may be isolation or quarantine for people with or suspected to be infected. Reporting symptoms early to your health care provider may limit spread and prevent serious complications of the disease.

Currently, there is no vaccine to prevent Corona virus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The surest way to prevent getting infected with the virus is by avoiding exposure to the virus. Due to the fact that person to person transmission is high and human migration (travel) is frequent it is recommended that people apply daily preventive measures to help prevent the spread of the disease. Some recommended measures include:

Avoid close contact with sick people.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then properly discarding the tissue or into the sleeves at the elbow with the elbow bent.

Clean and disinfect objects and surfaces that are in frequent use with a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

According to the Center for disease control (CDC) guidelines on the use of facemask,

It is not recommended that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including Corona virus disease.

It is recommended that facemasks be used by people who show symptoms of Corona virus disease to help prevent the spread of the disease to others. Using facemasks is also very essential for health workers and persons who are taking care of someone in close settings (which may be at home or in a health care facility).

Frequent hand washing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, is highly recommended.

Alcohol-based hand sanitizer can be used where hand washing with soap and water is not immediately possible. It should contain at least 60% alcohol.

Although everyone is at risk of getting infected, some people are at a higher risk of exposure to the infection, some of such people include health care providers and care givers taking care of those who are sick with the disease, members of communities with ongoing spread of the disease, travelers who have recently visited communities with ongoing infection and spread, close contacts with people who are infected with Corona virus.

With the spread across different countries occurring at a fast rate, many hope that a pandemic will not ensue. It is however very important that countries are prepared at all levels to curtail the spread of the infection within their borders and prevent epidemics. Using the World Health Organisation (WHO) readiness model, the pillars of public health response which includes coordination, planning and control at the country-level; effective risk communication and community engagement; efficient measures for surveillance, epidemiologic investigations, rapid response and investigation of case; adequate checks at the points of entry; well equipped national laboratories to test for and study virus; effective and practicable measures for prevention and control of the disease; efficient case management and overall support of operations including contingency plans and adequate funding mechanisms would do great good if employed during this period and beyond.

Health quote of the week “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure” –Benjamin Franklin