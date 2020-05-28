Moshood Adebayo, Lagos

The Lagos State Government has allayed residents’ fears over the rumoured danger posed by the 5G wireless technology network to their health.

The Commissioner for Science and Technology, Mr Hakeem Fahm, who spoke today during a press conference said the controversies were retrogressive and unnecessary.

Speaking during the 2020 Ministerial press briefing, commemorating the one year in office of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the commissioner added that the state was fully committed to leading in ICT for the greater good of residents and the country.

‘The 2G will support voice, text messaging and multi-media. The 3G went further with an increase in capacity, about 20 megabits per second, now you go to the 4G with an increase in capacity. With 5G we are talking about the increase in capacity, whereby if you take a movie, a two-hour movie, it can be download in a matter of ten seconds. 5G is highly efficient and highly desirable you will be able to do more with less

‘In terms of the safety, World Health Organisation conducted studies on the electromagnetic radiation coming out of all the networks and finally, they came out with a report that there is nothing wrong with all these wireless technologies. Wireless is safe.’

According to him, the government had re-invigorated its e-governance operations with the innovation of the LASG Campus Network.

This is an enterprise infrastructure that connects thousands of computers from all MDAs within and around the secretariat for e-governance operations.

He disclosed that the upgrade optimises the current network to reliably and securely support new and existing applications and devices.

Fahm noted that the main objective of the optimisation is to increase network availability, performance and security of the LASG Campus Enterprise Network, while at the same time stabilising its ICT environment for a smarter Lagos.

According to him, this improved online solution innovated the First Ever Virtual Meeting, held by the Lagos State Executive Council in the history of governance in the state and country.

He highlighted that the meeting was held via Zoom, a free HD meeting application with video and screen sharing for up to 100 people.

On using the role of Digital Technology in driving Lagos Economy, Fahm highlighted that the LASG Enterprise GIS Upgrade and Integrated Land Administration Automation Programme will provide a fully digital mapping platform.

He added that it will form an integrated end-to-end land admin system effectively reducing silos of information system and developing programmes such as security, aerial surveillance, search and rescue operations, health, mapping flood and erosion control and much more.