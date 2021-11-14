There is a vernacular cliché trending in the entertainment space right now to encourage people on how to manage their lives and move on in spite of hydra-headed obstacles life brings and that is “Catch cruise, problem no dey finish.” This appears to be a code, actress and brand influencer, Raheem Abike Halimah known as Papaya has decided to live by.

In a recent interview, the beautiful entertainer highlights what life has taught.

“Don’t snooze on any opportunity because opportunity comes but once and once you miss it, you might not be able to get that exact opportunity again, so if you snooze, you lose,” she advised, affirming the cliché yet again “Catch cruise, problem no dey finish.”

She added, “Good things don’t come easy: If you want to have a good life with a successful career and emotional satisfaction, you have to work hard. Luck can take you only far and the rest is entirely up to you. The amount of effort you put in every day, and the ability to learn from your mistakes goes a long way. Don’t think someone else is going to handle your battles/situations with the same energy and devotion you would use to handle.”

She continued, “Make every moment count; Life goes by faster than we think. When you’re in your twenties you think you’ll stay there forever but before you know it you are in your thirties and it’s too late for the things you wanted to do as a young person. Live your life to its full extent because life is short and we never know what tomorrow brings. Make every moment count, take pictures of everything even if you don’t need it,

And concluded, “For every action, there’s an equal and opposite reaction. Before you say something or act in a certain way, think about the consequences.”

Papaya Ex has not made a name for herself by treading on a path paved with gold. She started from scratch and in fact didn’t so much bargained for what life has brought her way. But having beheld the price on the horizon she grabbed it all with both hands and never looked back.

“I didn’t plan to go into entertainment actually, I just started by posting pictures like a random pretty girl then along the line, people fell in love with my content, little by little, I found myself in the industry. It takes a lot to be a brand influencer, it’s not just about wearing clothes and taking fine pictures, post, for people to see. It takes a whole village to be; hard work, consistency, prayer and intelligence. I liked fashion and beauty from day one then I decided to make it my career and so far so good, I haven’t regretted choosing this career path,” she narrated,

Abike Arab Money said her life is all about work or little fun as she is driven by passion that would not let off the steam. When asked how she relaxes and has fun, it appears recreation isn’t popular on her schedules.

“ I don’t do much for fun. When I’m not working, I’m sleeping and when I have extra hours to spare, I play basketball and catch up with my friends,” she said.

