Rita Okoye

Signed to NapTown Records, Jimoh Olayinka Dolapo popularly known as Nappy emerges as a multi-talented artiste who started producing and recording music at 15.

He shares with TSWeekend the inspiration behind his songs and what makes him unique in the fiercely competitive Nigerian music industry. Hear him: “There are a couple things that set me apart from other acts. It’s my sound and lyrical content and I try to do me at all times and not jump on the bandwagon of what is hot at the moment. Doing this is very important to me and I apply it always.

“My music is influenced by a wide range of artistes from different eras such as Bob Marley, 2Pac, Drake and Wizkid. My musical flexibility makes my genre extremely unique and creates a sound that will completely change the music industry. People have been doing it for a long time and have managed to stay strong, so I look up to them and I’m encouraged to keep making music.”

Speaking on his new single entitled, ‘She Didn’t Know’, the soft-spoken musician says the song is a satire on ladies who underestimate men because of social status. “It’s a song everyone should listen to and smile about. They should be able to relate to it because every one of us probably has had one or more of those encounters before. The song is just a normal guy’s experience with girls. ‘She Didn’t Know’ is written and produced by me with the influence of my label mates, Elzanzi and Cheekychizzy,” he said.