Homeowners wanting to sell their property in Nigeria will be at a distinct advantage if such houses have some form of outside space, property owners whose houses are in remote areas, no matter how solid they look may not be attractive compared to buildings in the cities where population is surging like Abuja and Lagos. Perhaps, spurred on by the gloriously hot weather last summer or the trend for homegrown vegetables, city dwellers are looking for a patch of sun to call their own. This makes wealthy Nigerians who wants to buy homes usually look for property with enough space and back slot to create serenity that befits their social status. However, beauty they say, is in the eye of the beholder and this certainly holds sway in the world of real estate.

Homebuyers make up their minds about a property in the first few minutes. For you therefore, to sell, be sure your home makes that vital first impression. New painting does wonders. Make sure the front yard is flawless with manicured lawns and attractive foliage. Add a hanging basket or some flower pots at the door.

The front door is also critical, so make sure that the hardware is presentable. Some may prefer modern architecture and a contemporary lay-out and finish, while others may only be interested in buying period properties offering lots of charm and history. But while everyone’s preferences and tastes differ, there are a few fundamentals that one could find most buyers to compromise on, no matter what the style of home. There was a time when air-conditioning and heating were considered luxuries.

These days, developers wouldn’t dream of building an apartment or new home without some sort of climate control. Homebuyers expect older houses to have these features, too. If you are thinking of selling your home and you have an older style air-conditioner, one that makes a heck of noise and does very little cooling, it is time to upgrade.

You are not likely to have a buyer immediately, so you must meet the taste of the buyer for you to anticipate quick enquiries that would lead to instant sale.

If your house has solar panels, then buyers will be impressed. Not only has the expense already been laid out, but it means the heating bills will be much lower, which makes the property even more attractive. Modern conveniences make a difference. Australians for instance, have penchant for great outdoors and while many of us are happy to live in apartments very few are willing to go without some kind of outdoor space. Whether it is a small section of concreted balcony or a patch of grass outside the villa unit, people will seek out apartments with outdoor areas. Apartments in large skyrise complexes are the obvious exceptions, and that is why many of these just won’t appeal to owner occupiers or downsizing baby boomers because they don’t want to live in a hotel room-like apartments. Buying and selling property is an expensive business and most people hope to stay in their property for a reasonable amount of time.

Don’t forget buying a home is in many ways an emotional decision, so it’s important to give buyers that warm and fuzzy feeling. Keep the temperature in the home at a comfortable level. Light some candles in the bathrooms and make sure it smells nice and clean.

Have fresh flowers around the house. A home that offers scope to build, extend or develop is attractive because it allows the buyer to modify the property to suit his changing needs. As no one wants to live in a suburb that feels like a ghost town, a property that is within short walking distance of public transport, shops, schools and cafes will tend to do very well indeed. Buyers do not want to live on top of railway stations or shops, just close by will do.

Many downsizers will tell you that they want to live among the action. That they don’t want to be out in the suburbs, and are willing to swap a large home for the teeming streets of the inner city. What they are referring to here is being close to the lifestyle attractions of the inner-city. But what they absolutely do not want is the noise.

A property that is close to the action, but without any of the accompanying noise, will always be in demand. It is not always possible to buy a house with a car space on title, but most buyers will put this pretty high up on their checklist. Where you will be at a disadvantage is if you are selling a property in a location where it is common to offer a titled car space, such as an apartment in a middle-ring suburb.

Many of these unit blocks offer titled car spaces, and a good consultant would never recommend buying an apartment without one. Not only will you be parking on the street, but you will face a real hurdle in standing out among the competition when it comes time to sell (or rent it out as an investment). Make them feel welcome, but don’t go too far. Too much personality, for example in the form of personal possessions and family photos makes it hard for buyers to visualize living in the space. Make sure your property is clutter-free for all your viewings. This will make your home look and feel bigger, and the buyers will be able to imagine how they could make the space their own. Make sure that there is a clean, logical flow through the home by getting rid of all excess furniture. Less is more. This is another way to make your home seem more spacious. Open all your curtains and flood the space with natural light. Make sure the darker rooms are also lit. Invest in some light fixtures and fittings, and place them strategically to illuminate even the gloomiest of areas.

Slap on a fresh coat of paint in a neutral color to give it that blank canvas look but do not be too sterile. Have some contrast in the trim as well as the ceiling. Neutral colors make properties appear lighter and brighter, so take advantage of this inexpensive and easy option.

You may also add color with decorative window coverings, rugs, and towels. Your home should be spotless. Make sure the beds are made and the countertops are free of clutter. The dishes should be put away and nothing should be scattered on the floor. Don’t forget to tidy your garden too. Cut the shrubs back, sweep the patio, and wipe down the backyard furniture. It is easy to forget things such as broken doorknobs, cracked tiles, holes in walls and damaged but buyers will notice them first thing as they are walking around your home.