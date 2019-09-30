Ultimately, it leads to health problems, gradual weakening of the body. Those that partake in boxing as a profession are abusing their bodies, just like professional prostitutes, and guilty of crime against their bodies, against the laws of nature which bear the Will of God, the Almighty Creator.

One is also baffled at the millions of people that enjoy this sport going by the countless spectators that follow it, paying large sums to see live boxing contests. They giggle, quaff and laugh as a boxer is being battered by blows from his opponent.

They even egg a boxer to land more heavy blows to the head and body of his competitor. How can anyone be happy at a boxer being seriously hurt? While some of us who manage to watch boxing telecasts are grimacing and even crying, ringside spectators are applauding such brutality. I am perplexed. What manner of sports are these?

Ikeano, a journalist, writes from Lafia via [email protected]