By Kings Ndubuisi Onwe

Every warm relationship has some things that sustain it. Without these necessary factors, nagging problems can occur which might overwhelm or threaten their existence. Quoting Jesse C. Scott: “When someone loves you, the way they talk about you is different. You feel safe and comfortable”.

An observation of the above quote reveals that every relationship thrives on communication. For what is relationship without communication? What is love without communication? No matter how we view it, but a true and sweet relationship cannot be possible without communication! Otherwise, it means there is lack of love, understanding or animosity. Every flourishing relationship is kept moving by the communication efforts of the partners or couple involved. While their love fan the embers of their emotional feelings and attachment to each other, communication enables them to better express themselves.

Let us consider some downsides in a relationship devoid of communication.

Firstly, any relationship where true communication is not upheld does not have the element of love in it. Such relationship is cold and built on deceit.

Secondly, a relationship lacking communication cannot be said to possess trust. Trust is very important in a relationship, for when there is trust, suspense and unfaithfulness is removed.

Thirdly, there will be pressing problems yearning for solutions in any relationship where communication is not vital. Since two heads is better than one, there is need to always communicate or dialogue to make better decisions and reach agreement. It is important to note that everyone deserves a beautiful relationship. One of the things that make a relationship beautiful is communication., but how the communication is done matters. It is pertinent to know that with communication, loneliness is prevented, feeling unloved is removed, feeling uncared for is prevented, and most importantly, getting frustrated or defeated by unseen problems are handled.

• Onwe writes from Enugu