Chukwudi Nweje

Member of the National Assembly, Ganiyu Johnson, representing Oshodi/Isolo federal constituency 2 and former commissioner for works and infrastructure in Lagos State, in this interview with a select group of journalists spoke on a wide range of issues.

The minister for Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Godswill Akpabio has fingered some lawmakers for corruption at the commission. As a member of that committee, can you comment on that?

As you know, legislators have three principal functions, representing the people, carrying out oversight functions and lawmaking. In our responsibility to carry out oversight functions, we invited the NDDC to bring their books for auditing and unfortunately it snowballed to that stage where the minister said that they awarded some of the contracts to members of the National Assembly. He later said it was the eighth Assembly. Our chairman, Tunde Ojo, happens to be a first timer in the ninth Assembly. He withdrew the statement though. I don’t see any issue there. The matter is still ongoing though, we have submitted our report to the House.

Leadership of the House of Representatives wrote to the President, complaining that some heads of the Federal Government agencies don’t honour invitations to the floor of the House. People wondered why there should be problem, since the two arms of government are controlled by the APC. Can you comment on that?

You heard what Mr. President said in respect to that. He told them to honour our invitations. Akpabio for example, came on his own. Babatunde Fashola has always responded any time he is invited to the House. The minister of solid minerals has never turned down our invitation. If a few persons did not respond, it does not mean there is a problem in the APC. We also have the right to apply the relevant clause to make them come, because of the cordial relationship between the legislature and the executive; they enjoy the privileges, and because they are representing the president, we cannot afford to disrespect the president. It is for that reason, also that the president read the riot act to them.

There is also the belief in some quarters that the National Assembly has failed in its duty regarding borrowing, which brought about the controversies surrounding foreign loans, especially the Chinese loan, which some fear could lead to loss of the nation’s sovereignty. Can you react to that?

The Federal Executive Council forwards the loan request after approval to the National Assembly, for our approval. If the document comes to the National Assembly late, that is when we would commence work on it. It is when the document comes to us that the committee in charge would begin to look at the relevant clauses. Treaties are also involved because it is foreign, so foreign affairs committee would also have input. It is not done by only one committee. The FEC must have approved it before it gets to us.

Nigerians are worried about some stringent conditions attached to the foreign loans, and they expect the National Assembly to stop some of these loans which conditions are not favourable to the people. Can you react to that?

If the FEC can get the loan without our approval, so be it. Our part is to set to work once we get the document and we don’t usually delay after careful scrutiny of the relevant documents.

The killings in the country are disturbing, especially in the North East and North West, with the National Assembly having called for the sack of the service chiefs. Why has the National Assembly not ensured that the service chiefs are sacked?

Security is a very sensitive issue and when it comes to the matter of security, the ball stops in the court of Mr. President as the commander in-chief of the armed forces. I must say that Mr. President has his reason for keeping the service chiefs and secondary, the job of the service chiefs does not have tenure. Remember that the issue of security must be handled with care. We can only recommend but we cannot compel the President to sack them. He has the prerogative on security matters. It is also not advisable to change your security during a crisis. It could also be part of the reason Mr. President is still keeping them.

Can you speak on COVID-19, as it affects Lagos State and the level of compliance to safety protocols?

The chairman Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has told Nigerians that we would live with this virus for the next two years. If that remark is considered, my advice to Nigerians is to obey all safety protocols. They should always wear their face mask, put on the face shield where necessary. They should wash their hands with soap regularly, use the hand sanitizers, and maintain social distancing. The measure would not cure the disease but it would help prevent them from contracting it and also prevent the spread. We have noticed the figure has reduced recently. People use the face mask but in the area of social distancing, especially at the market places, more work needs to be done. I think there is some level of compliance in Lagos State, which is why the figure is dropping in the State.

You have done one year in office. Have you been able to meet your campaign promises to the constituents?

We have made some level of progress before the lockdown. I told my people that I would make myself available to them. I embarked on a programme, tagged, “Meet Your Member of Parliament”. I was able to do that for five months before the lockdown. It afforded me the opportunity to interact and interface with my people. Considering the level of hunger in the society, I embarked on a programme, themed, “Food For All” The programmes were for everybody, irrespective of party affiliations because I have the mandate of the people to represent them. I was able to do it for five months, alternating it between Isolo and Ejigbo Local Council Development Areas. The programme was targeted at the vulnerable in the constituency and to avoid being hijacked, nobody knows the location to be visited, except me. Fifty people were trained on soap and cosmetics and we also gave the participants cash to start off. We are targeting 500 persons for empowerment in September. We also reached out to constituents at Sallah, distributed ram and rice to the people, irrespective of party or religious leanings. I facilitated the rehabilitation of roads in the constituency, to ease traffic. I also facilitated the dredging of Oke Afa carnal. We will be inspecting the community road next week to resolve issues connected with the construction of the road. I also extended Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) forms to over 250 students as well as tutorials and I am happy to announce that over 60 percent of them made the cut off mark. Women were also empowered with cash to enhance their businesses.