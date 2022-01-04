Former Anambra State Governor, Mr. Peter Obi, has described 2021 as difficult for Nigerians in all ramifications.

Obi, vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 election, stated this in an interview with journalists, at Sam Mbakwe International Airport, Owerri on what was needed for Nigeria to move on in 2022.

He said from the benefit of hindsight, the most serious problem militating against the progress of the country was the issue of insecurity.

“Security of lives and property must be a priority for the country to move forward. With security, investments will flow into the country and citizens will also have the confidence to invest in the country. Until the people are secured, they will not think of other meaningful things to do.”

Obi also said Nigerians must resolve to choose good leaders in the 2023 poll.

“I am talking of leaders with verifiable antecedents and whose character and disposition are beyond reproach.”

Obi said he watched the Arise TV programme of New Year day and was struck by two critical things that Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State said about Nigeria, namely, the need to restore security and ensure that competent persons are elected into leadership positions.

“It was truthful of El Rufai to have admitted that if security was guaranteed, Kaduna State would have done better than she is doing presently. He also mentioned that Nigeria is in a critical junction that need good leadership to salvage her.”

Obi lauded President Muhammandu Buhari’s recent visit to the north, especially to Borno State amidst ISWAP bombing, saying such visits always boost the morale of soldiers and reassure the people of his commitment to security.