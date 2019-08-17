Pick up lines are conversation starters for men. They are like ice breakers that get ladies to at least respond to men’s advances or let their guards down a little. It is great opening line to get women to warm to you.
Wooing women has become more sophisticated that it’s almost only the cool, bold, confident men with strategic and innovative pick up lines and cash who get the attention of women their choice.
The most used pick up line of all time is ‘Do I know you anywhere?’ Or ‘you look familiar’ then comes the speculation, ‘did you attend Unilag? Are you friends with my siblings?’ etc. But it is what it is, just an opportunity to get her number or ask for a second meeting.
Men have used these pick up lines on me as well but this particular one tops them all. I was on a queue wait- ing for my turn to be attended to when a gentleman in his mid or late 50s, well dressed and looking expensive walked up to me smiling with his right hand stretched for a handshake and said, “What! You’ve been a bad girl. All these years you have refused to look for me in Abuja, meanwhile how are your parents and siblings?
Oh! No, you are the least person I thought I would ever see again, look at you all grown up now.”
While he was saying all these, I was smiling even though I was surprised. I shook his hand and genuflected to accord him his due respect as an older person and waiting for him to finish before telling him he is mistaking me for someone else.
But this old man was the master of his own game. He scratched my palm with one of his fingers indirectly encouraging me to play along while he pulled me away from the crowd and immediately apologized.
In his words: “My dear, I saw you from there, I told myself that I have to be friends with this lady, but I didn’t know how best to approach you or get your attention in that crowd. I just had to do something, and here we are”.
I couldn’t stop laughing. His lines were effortlessly delivered, nothing was forced. He was innovative and confident.
I have also had young men use cheesy pick up lines that only gave them off as lame guys or players. One told me “you look like my next girlfriend”. Unfortunately for him I have heard that pick up line in a movie. I just smiled back, told him “You look exactly like my ex-boyfriend”, he almost didn’t know what to say but we eventually had a conversation.
Some guys also cocky pick up lines like “If you are single and available, I am rich and ready to mingle”. Such lines are a complete turn off because it has nothing to do with confidence, it’s more of a show-off.
Pick up lines could be anything from funny, flattering, cheesy etc being cheesy means that you are not be- ing aggressive, flirting in a mild way but its all about your delivery because you may not be taken seriously.
As much as possible, do not force it or struggle to use a pick up line to get a woman’s attention. A simple funny comment could break the ice. You can wear a serious face look her dead in the eye without blinking for 10 seconds, then say hello once she meets your gaze the second time after she would have looked away the first time.
Paying women nice compliments such as ‘nice shoes’, you look beau- tiful’, nice nails, nice hair, beautiful bag, cute eyes, cute smile, nice height, you smell nice, what perfume are you wearing? etc works wonders. Every woman loves to receive compliments, to be told how wonderful they are, but it has to be done the right way so that you don’t come across as cheesy or worse.
Old school pick up lines such as ‘you look familiar’, ‘have we met before?’ Doesn’t cut it for some women. They know what you are trying to do and will not make it any easier for you.
Don’t go tell a woman her phone or hair looks cheap and you would like it replaced, like one cocky man said to me. Some women will be embarrassed or offended by such gestures. “Your phone is old and outdated, let me buy you a new one right away” he said to a total stranger as I made to walk past him and his friends at the car park.
I was embarrassed and offended at the same time, but I don’t suffer fools gladly, so I asked him “Is that all you noticed is old, my car is old as well, a replacement right away would be most appropriate”. His friends laughed really hard and one told him “you have met your match finally!”
Pick up lines are good, but it’s best when it doesn’t come off forced, lame or cocky. It doesn’t matter that a girl has heard same pick up line from other men, what matters most is your attitude, charisma and suave. Women don’t bite, many are actually hoping and wishing you would just say ‘Hi’ and leave the rest to them.’
