Pick up lines are conversation starters for men. They are like ice breakers that get ladies to at least respond to men’s advances or let their guards down a little. It is great opening line to get women to warm to you.

Wooing women has become more sophisticated that it’s almost only the cool, bold, confident men with strategic and innovative pick up lines and cash who get the attention of women their choice.

The most used pick up line of all time is ‘Do I know you anywhere?’ Or ‘you look familiar’ then comes the speculation, ‘did you attend Unilag? Are you friends with my siblings?’ etc. But it is what it is, just an opportunity to get her number or ask for a second meeting.

Men have used these pick up lines on me as well but this particular one tops them all. I was on a queue wait- ing for my turn to be attended to when a gentleman in his mid or late 50s, well dressed and looking expensive walked up to me smiling with his right hand stretched for a handshake and said, “What! You’ve been a bad girl. All these years you have refused to look for me in Abuja, meanwhile how are your parents and siblings?

Oh! No, you are the least person I thought I would ever see again, look at you all grown up now.”