Nigerians should know that Nigeria is greater than any geographical part of Nigeria by whatever name that geographical part is called: either as the East, the West, the North or the South!

The concern of God in his divine intervention in Nigeria is to bring Nigeria to her destined highest glories and to turn the hearts and souls of Nigerians, in true and pure love, to one another as one big family and household where the true love of one another will reign supremely.

God is much interested in making known to all Nigerians who they should elect that has the high abilities, capabilities, knowledge and experiences to restore Nigeria to her full greatness and potentials.

God knows all Nigerians and their several abilities, capabilities, knowledge and experiences: their concerns and the thoughts of their hearts!

The presidential candidate for 2023 presidential election must be a presidential candidate that has the high resolute abilities, capabilities, knowledge and experiences to pull Nigeria and Nigerians out of the mis-rule and failed leadership that Nigerians have been suffering from, and for which so many have died.

God knows Atiku Abubakar, GCON, his thoughts and concern for Nigeria. That Atiku Abubakar, GCON, has the high resolute abilities, capabilities, knowledge and experiences to pull Nigeria and Nigerians out from the very serious mis-rule that they have been subjected to.

God knows that the thoughts and concern of Atiku Abubakar GCON, are to serve Nigeria as his country and rule Nigeria well, for a good name, and to please God.

Nigerians should know that it is not about whether Atiku Abubakar, GCON, is a Christian or Muslim or Born Again. It is about God knowing Atiku Abubakar, GCON, to possess high far-reaching capabilities and experiences to rule Nigeria and restore all Nigerian lost glories in their hundred folds.

Nigerians having now known the will and mind of God for Nigeria should be ready to rise with one consent and unanimously elect Atiku Abubakar, GCON, come 2023, presidential election as the next president of Nigeria, and let God be glorified!