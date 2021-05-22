Are you a one-minute man or you are suffering from weak erection? Then read carefully how you can improve and overcome it. One of the many conversations I have with people that leave me in near state of shock has to do with one-minute men or men with weak erection.

For clearer understanding, a one-minute man is a man who cannot perform penetrative sex for more than a minute. It is a man who suffers premature ejaculation. Just one, two and three thrusts and he cums. In our local parlance, when you hear “Two-seconds everything don burst”, that best describes a one-minute man.

Weak erection on the other hand is considered an erectile dysfunction where a man regularly finds it difficult for his penis to become hard or stay firm to be able to have sex. His penis may be semi aroused for some seconds and falls flat almost immediately.

The argument of some men regarding this serious issue most times is asking what it shall profit a woman for her man to last longer during sex yet no child(ren) to show for it, but a one-minute or men with weak erection have a child(ren) to show for their little effort.

Unfortunately, many share this line of thought including women. What else does a woman want in marriage aside getting pregnant, bearing children and raising them? And when a woman demands for better sex from her man, she’s called names and mocked with questions such as “Is sex food?”

First things first, we should always put things into perspective before drawing conclusions. Sex is recreational, it is not only for procreation. Sex is fun and pleasurable. It has added benefits of improving mental and emotional health as well as romantic bond between couples. And because sex is pleasurable, it is the reason for birth control pills and other family planning methods.

I have heard arguments like “Don’t pray to see yourself in a condition where you get all the good sex for years and don’t have children to show for it. Then you would prefer having children with a one-minute man to getting good sex”. They often say this in a bid to hush women into silence.

My response to such argument is to remind us all that there are options. Adoption and surrogacy as well as other women are all genuine options when it comes to child bearing.

“Don’t go there! This is Africa!” They will say in defense. I buttress my point further by reminding them that we are there already. It has always been a part of us. People are into baby buying and swapping. Couples who can afford it financially are secretly having children through surrogates.

Some men are secretly having children with other women while some women are also raising their love child with their husbands because their men are the ones with fertility problem. We can pretend all we want but it is happening in our faces all the time.

Fellow Nigerians, the response to a one-minute-man or weak erection allegation is not that a child came from it. It doesn’t matter that your partner may have given you a child(ren), If you are experiencing premature ejaculation, weak erection and even fertility problems, it is in your own best interest and that of your spouse to go and see a Doctor. Your woman deserves to enjoy sex even as she procreates. She’s neither a nymphomaniac nor a prostitute for asking for better sex.

Good sex is her right and you owe it to her. A sexually frustrated woman is like a ticking time bomb. You may have succeeded in buying her silence with your grandstanding, it still has not taken care of her need for good sex.

The sad thing is that most men with sexual performance problems may be reluctant to see or talk with a professional medical doctor, because they feel embarrassed. Many of them would rather resort to drinking local herbs as remedy even without knowing the root cause of their lack of sexual performance or infertility problem. If only they can see a certified medical Doctor, they will realize that there are various treatments available, just as the causes varies too.

Whether the cause is simple or serious, a proper medical diagnosis will help to address any underlying medical issues and help resolve your sexual difficulties. Your problem is a treatable medical condition. If you are a man suffering from erectile dysfunction or you cum in a minute thereby depriving your woman of constant sexual pleasure, you should go and get help and quit grandstanding. Your woman deserves better and you know it. Do the right thing.