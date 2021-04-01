Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police(IGP), Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, Wednesday commissioned the Nigerian police Force Radio Station, “Police FM 99.1 in Abuja.

The station according to the IGP would not only strengthen the bond between the Police and people but engender proactive policing in the country.

He said the Police Radio station was a legacy project which was conceived, nurtured and actualized by the Nigeria Police Force to enhance the security and safety of Nigerians.

Adamu, while noting that the Radio Station would serve as a veritable avenue for the police to engage, enlighten and inform the public on policing activities and other security-related matters, said it would be involved in interactive and people-oriented programs which would help strengthen police-citizen relations and serve as a trusted point for the resolution of complaints by citizens.

“The Nigeria Police 99.1FM Radio has since commenced test transmission in line with the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) code and operational regulations

He said the laudable program was in line with his vision of community policing, which emphasizes smooth information flow towards strengthening the bond between the citizens and the Police.