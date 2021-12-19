Kaycee had gone on and on ranting. The poor dear I cannot say I blame her. “I am sure that Zara put something in my drink, that conniving, despicable girl,” Kaycee said darkly. “Ok, calm down Kaycee, I know you’re upset. Later in the day I called Zara to register our displeasure but she showed no remorse and instead told me to stop being a cry Baby over a ‘little harmless joke’.

Zara needs to be taught a lesson and the best way is to give her a taste of her own medicine. I will come up with a plan, I assured Kaycee with a devious smile and Jasmine had already said she wanted to be involved.

I do not know if I should involve her. Jasmine would add a dark side to the plan that might not sit well with Kaycee. I will wait till I get to that bridge before deciding. I had to do a quick trip out of the Country, it was work related.

It was very stressful and I was subjected to 4 covid tests even though I am fully vaccinated. Let’s count; one, a day before leaving the Country, another at the Airport on arrival, one a day before leaving the Country I travelled to and finally another two days after arrival.

If I was not fully vaccinated I would have to take a 5th one after about 7 to 10 days. It is arrant nonsense. A friend of mine says Countries are now practicing ‘covipreneur’.

They are milking their Citizens without a care in the World and now if you want to travel outside the Country, minus your ticket, you need to get money to pay for 4 to 5 covid tests and it is definitely not cheap. The form filling online for the covid test is another annoying bit they sneakily hide from their citizens.

It feels like a rip off. Okay enough ranting, I am back now and stressed so I am thrilled to be stepping out of town for a day. I sincerely hope it’s not more than a day; I really don’t have the luxury of time. I hope I do not regret agreeing to this outing. “Ready gorgeous?” Jasmine yelled from outside honking her horn.

It was 7.00am on Friday and we would have to do a quick stop to do my final covid test before leaving town. Jasmine had offered to come pick me and I had agreed in my exhausted state.

Mom who is an early bird will definitely be up; the loud honk was enough to annoy anyone so before my Mom gets upset its better I do something about it. “Hey Jaz, please stop doing that Mom is still in bed,” I cautioned in a loud whisper as I sauntered outside in my bathrobe. “No I am not!” My Mom said indignantly walking into the courtyard. Jasmine wore shredded jean, a tank top and snickers; all in baby pink. She looked like a Barbie doll and really sweet. “Jasmine come with me to my room, I want to discuss something with you,” Mom said smiling.

She asked the Steward to bring them some tea and biscuits. I had just come out of the shower and so had a little time to dress up and pack my stuff. All through I kept wondering what Mom was discussing with Jasmine. One never can tell with aged Parents; only one thing is upper most on their minds; marriage, children, career and then money, that is the order and priority to them.

I wore flats and a bum short with a tank top all in pink, which by the way was the theme colour of the day. I was later to find out we had a theme colour per day ( just as I suspected it was a whole weekend ) and my clothes were going to be provided so I didn’t need to pack anything but I did not listen to the girls.

I didn’t trust them so I took my clothes. After what seemed like forever and after my 3rd interruption, my Mom finally ‘released’ Jasmine. What she had to say was hilarious and at the same time somewhat upsetting.