National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has recounted his last conversation with Mrs. Olakunrin.

Tinubu said they discussed the health of her father, Chief Fasoranti, last week.

Tinubu who paid a condolence visit to the Afenifere leader in Akure, yesterday, said when he spoke with her last week, he never knew it would be the last time they would discuss.

“Funke was very close to me and she died a premature death, the APC leader.

“The incident that affected one member of our family, Mrs. Olakunrin, is seriously sad and unacceptable but nobody can return her alive, she has answered the call of her creator.

“We must not use this incident to divide ourselves but we must use it as a cure to the security problem. Additional police, additional patrol and additional security reinforcement along Ore road and various flashpoints across the country is necessary and I have discussed these with those in authority.

“The security challenges are numerous across this country and to fight it we are going to need more police.”

Tinubu identified poverty and unemployment as the major causes of insecurity.

On the confussion trailing the identity of the killers of Mrs Olakunrin, Tinubu said: “I am extremely concerned about security. I don’t want a stigma. I can go through history of kidnapping in Nigeria and we know how and where it all started. There are a lot of copycats.

“How many years ago have we faced the insecurity in the country? There are cases of kidnapping everywhere. Is Evans too who was arrested and made disclosures also a herdsman? I don’t want to be political, but I will ask where are the cows if the killers are herdsmen?”