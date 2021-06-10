.

Founder of Sonaira Business World, Sonia Omon-Obehi Ovuehor, has revealed why the conglomerate she runs is head and shoulders above riva firms in the online and offline retail business.

While touting Sonaira Business World as unequivocally the leading brand in the sector in the country, Sonia Omon-Obehi Ovuehor, said what distinguishes the Sonaira Business World brand from rival brands is that the former was tailored to meet the specific needs of individual customers at pocket-friendly prices.

According to the CEO of Sonaira Business World, , “Sonaira products cater to the needs of everyone on a budget and also offer opportunities to people to earn as they resell or refer others.

“We take our clients seriously and consider their interests first before making reforms.”

After kick-starting operations in 2017 as a beauty, health, and fashion retail enterprise, Ovuehor, an astute, distinguished and accomplished entrepreneur per excellence, with glittering record to dangle at customers and business stakeholders, said Sonaira Business World, stretched it’s tentacles into real estate management, sales and supply of construction equipment, local and international trade, and global courier and logistics’s services to.serve the public.

Priding herself as a a lifetime entrepreneur , Ovuehor underlined why.she loves dealing in the buying and selling of major commodities.

“I love trading. My love for trading was horned by my beloved mother, who was s petty trader while working as a salary earner. I got my inspiration to go into commodities trading from her and till now, I don’t regret it and that is why we keep venturing into new business ventures and people refer to us as jack of most trades.

“The growth of Sonaira Business World,through the years can be attributed to the strategy of keeping up with the time by upgrading the types of goods and services it offers.”, added Ovuehor

The.amazon of Sonaira Business World foresees s future where the online and offline multifaceted conglomerate will be the top brand in the country

According to Ovuehor,“ With our strategy, I am looking ahead to a time when Sonaira Business World will be the biggest brand of its kind and a household name in Nigeria.

“We also have a non-competitive way of operation whereby we focus on our strengths, eliminate our weaknesses and try not to imitate the general market. What works for another business might not work for us, so we always stay focused on what we are doing”,

On what inspired Sonaira Business World to diversify into the real estate sector, Sonia Omon-Obehi Ovuehor, said, “we have seen that there is a massive shortfall in the housing delivery to the people, with a lot of prospective home owners unable to get affordable houses because of a combination of many factors

“Housing is one of the basic needs of mankind and if people cannot access these houses, then there is a huge problem, if not properly addressed and fixed, will have negative consequences for the economy and nation.

“That in summary made it expedient for us to come into the real estate and housing sector in order to bridge the gap and provide affordable houses that people can assess without any fuss”, added the chief executive officer and founder of Sonaira Business World.

Beaming more.light on the services that the Real Estate wing of Sonaira Business World provide, Ovuehor said, “nothing beats having a cool home in a serene and and lsecure environment.We are your best realtors, let us help you get your dream home in minutes.

“Sonaira Business World offers affordable prices for fully serviced homes in Lekki, Port Harcourt and elsewhere Let’s run some errands for you, please be our guest! Message us on our Instagram for more enquiries and inspection of houses, lands.”, added Sonaira Business World. boss.