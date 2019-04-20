We grew up in same neighborhood. We went through primary and secondary school at the same time and were offered admission into higher institutions for further education almost at the same time.

But you lied to your parents about securing admission because they are illiterates and they fell for it or you got expelled from school due to exam malpractice or cult activity, but you kept it to yourself.

At the beginning and end of every semester, you leave and return home like every other undergraduate does. You collect money for handouts, money for feeding and also monthly allowance for your upkeep in school.

Your parents and relations spent money on your education religiously for four years or more, thinking you were in school. Sometimes, they starved themselves of their needs just to make sure they see you through school.

Some parents even suspended some major projects just to get you through school not knowing you were just loafing around. Never at any point in these four years did you at least have a rethink for the sake of your future to let them in on what happened.

At the end of four years when you are asked to produce your result, you start telling different stories. When your parents finally found out what happened, they were left heartbroken, betrayed and scammed.

Your pass time whenever you see your old course mates and relations is to call them on the phone and tax them. You wasted your future and now you believe that they must buy you drinks or be responsible for your welfare.

You ate your own future alone while faking to be in school, you didn’t learn a trade or even a handiwork, but now you want to leach on people who have actually labored to justify money spent on them by their family.

Giving you handouts whenever you ask for it means they are encouraging your stupidity and I’m not a party to that.

How long will they continue to give you handouts instead of telling you to go work for your own money?

Wake-up and smell the coffee, it is not too late to do the needful. Even if these friends or siblings give you money to keep body and soul together, how much is good enough N500, N1000, N5000? No, it doesn’t work that way.

You have to learn a handiwork. Many people have succeeded in life without school certificates and you will not be an exception. But you have to do something about your life and your future by learning how to make legitimate money for yourself. Time waits for no one.

If you have taken this dangerous path, it’s time you made that turn. If you feel class education is not for you, do not lie to your parents or yourself, do anything legitimate to take care of you tomorrow because neediness of any sort is a turn off.

If you are waiting for friends or relations to make it in life, you will be shocked to your marrows. Don’t go through this world feeling your siblings, friends, and neighbors owe you anything, because in the real sense of it, nobody owes you a dime.

As for you who is class conscious and spend extravagantly like a benevolent spirit cracked your palm kernel, renting apartment in exotic neighborhoods, buying latest cars, gadgets, electronics, phones, buying designers, and sending your kids to very expensive schools you can barely afford, what future do you have?

You are a big spender at every A-list events, a high roller shutting down clubs and lounge with your bill is on me. Your motor is ‘you only live once’ more like spend it all now, tomorrow will take care of itself. What plans do you have for your future when money stops coming in like it is doing now?

Unfortunately you will spend your entire earnings on your present life style, while future emergency crises are ready to make a mockery of you. If you squander your future now living large, do not accuse those who differ on such pleasure to save for a better future of abandonment when the chips are down.

If a man lives beyond his means and goes broke in the process, no matter who this person may be to you, do not allow them live off you. Allow them to enjoy their self inflicted sentence first.

Entitlement mentality and over dependency in our society must be thrown to the dogs because it has done us more harm than good. Get up and do something meaningful with your life, and be sensible to gather rather than scatter while you are at it.

Living within your means and living a good life will expose you to less future emergencies and holding grudges against people for not helping you when you are in dire need with money you did not give them to keep for you.

Wisdom they say is profitable to direct. If you refuse to manage properly whatever resources you have now because your value is in disarray, it will one day degenerate to you depending on those who earn far less than you do to survive.

This is just a subtle reminder to loafers and squanderers what awaits them in the future, you don’t have to like it, you just have to get used to it.