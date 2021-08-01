By Kings Ndubuisi Onwe

Hopelessness, despair and anarchy, these are some of the adjectives that can be used to describe the current situation of the country. Every average Nigerian has that inkling and awareness that all is not well today. The federation is in dire state, a tupsy-turvy situation that leaves one wondering when the country will be liberated from the shackles of impending doom dangling on its neck. From the incessant terrorist attacks, to the troubles of the recent unknown gunmen, and to the decade-long Fulani herdsmen onslaught, it has all been a sorrowful and hopeless situations.

Everyday, one is greeted with gory-tales from the media. Such is the depressing condition every well-meaning citizens has come to grapple with, to the extent that many have resorted to protecting their mental health, lest they relapse into health-threatening state. Amidst all these drama, one is tempted to ask; “where have our leaders been? Where are the people on whose hands we entrusted the piloting of the affairs of the nation? What are they doing to salvage the situation?” And so many other questions begging for answers.

As challenging as the current situation is, most Nigerians are left to lick their wounds, while others have buried their heads in shame. Why, because their wrong choice of leaders which they elected through exercising of their franchise has become their worst headache and nightmares. Is it not shameful that considering the do-or-die nature of Nigerian politics, most electorate couldn’t acknowledge and elect worthy candidates whose pedigree are associated with good track records and performances? Instead, most electorate prefer to get ‘sweet-talked’ or enticed by sugar-coated political rhetoric aimed at obtaining their support or votes. Others employ favouritism and ethnic bigotry in their choice of leaders. In these gullible situations, the nation continues dancing in the conundrum of bad leadership. No wonder that bad leadership is one of our biggest weaknesses and problems.

Nigeria today, has already witnessed a lot. It will be too pitiable and heart rending to start recounting the bitter experiences of the past several months for the sake of our mental health. We are still grappling with (just like the rest of the world), the COVID-19 pandemic, and yet to recover from the losses imposed by the scourge. Not to even be overlooked is the historical EndSARS protests that rocked the nation. In the midst of all these, one must ask a very important question: “What does the country need at a trying time like these?”

We have been experiencing a lot since independence and the beginning of our democracy. One important thing Nigeria needs at the moment is peace. We need peace badly today, no argument about that. Everybody desires this peace. One of the words, which make up our national motto is “Peace”. Without this all-important peace, development will be greatly retarded. Not to fail to mention is that potential investors will be scared of investing in the nation, thereby hurting our economic growth. Peace is very necessary to the advancement of a developing nation. No wonder John Lewis said: “Not one of us can rest, be happy, be at home, be at peace with ourselves, until we end hatred and division”.

This call for peace is imperative as the country keeps inching closer to the next general elections in 2023.

In addition to peace, ethnic unity has to be encouraged. We are really so ethnically divided that most don’t even see other ethnic tribes as brothers and sisters. This has resulted to a lot of ethnic bigotry, favouritism and hatred. With the country being a nation of diverse cultures and tribes, there is need for us to perceive that our diversity is a huge strength. As a country so rich in cultural heritage, and immensely blessed by God, we are really the pride of the black race. If we take a look at the U.S.A, we will notice that it is a country with diverse nationalities and tribes. And their diversity is really one of their strengths, no wonder they are a world power. Many of the people that made America great are blacks, blacks from other races! Nigeria has such potential, and in greater magnitude. Therefore, our leaders must seek to champion and entrench unity irrespective of tribe, because it is one of our dependable strengths. United we stand, divided we fall.

Furthermore, the country also needs better security in this trying times. No nation can do without adequate security, for without it, there will be breakdown of law and order in high frequency. The citizenry will be unsafe, and lives and property will continually be destroyed, costing the nation fortunes. Although, every nation has security challenges, how they handle such challenges will determine the extent of peace, growth and development such nation will be experiencing. Growth and development can actually be pushed back many years if the security situation is porous, unsafe and unstable. So, it is up to the government at all levels, especially at the centre, to improve security for the safety of lives and property.

Finally, the nation is in great need of a developed healthcare sector. Our health sector is moribund, if not, most of our leaders will not be travelling abroad on medical trips. The health sector must be developed. A healthy nation is a wealthy nation, and in line with that, a healthy citizenry will experience upsurge in socio-economic growths. It is a big shame that our leaders will be seeking medical treatments overseas, leaving our health system in dilapidated conditions. Why spend thousands if not millions of Naira seeking medical attentions abroad when we can obtain the same thing in our own backyard, provided that they develop the health sector? It is so important to say, but if we develop the health sector, not only shall we be better off health-wise, but will also stop losing our best medical brains to other countries.

Our national motto reads: Unity, Peace and Progress. We cannot experience these without unity of diverse tribes, adequate security for lives and property, as well as a developed health sector. So, these are urgent needs of the nation today and continually.

• Onwe writes from Enugu

