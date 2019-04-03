Rangers Kenneth Abana….

This Emma Okocha, who are you. The Igbo blood in you is incredible and sense of patriotism is wonderful. Your piece-Rangers’ Kenneth Abana is another of your passion and extreme love for the Igbo. I love you. You are your brother’s keeper. God bless you. – Nnamdi Odoemelam, E-I-C Statesman Newspapers, Owerri, Imo State.

Kenneth Abana came from Jos in 1966 to Industrial Trade Centre Amansea now G.T.C Awka and played for school first eleven before civil war. He moved to Rangers at the end of war in 1970. The school goal keeper was Vincent Onyekwe

-DONATUS ILO his senior in school.

Attn: Emma, thanks for the exposure on KENNETH ABANA. Please go extra miles to achieve results. – Prince Clement Iffy Onyeador, Kano.

Reverend Akaegbu who passed school certificate WAEC did it without passing through college….. he was a boy soldier … This Easter Rev. Akaegbu sends Easter Greetings and tells his civil war story…

On the eve of the first Easter a man went stealing and was caught. He was tried convicted, condemned and publicly executed. People left the scene satisfied that Justice was served. Every one concluded he would rot in hell. But between execution and death the certified THIEF became a venerated SAINT. He became the first man in the New Testament to go to heaven unbaptized, without attending or participating in any sacrament or Church program. Easter opened the way to sinners; all of us can cheat hell through genuine repentance. Emma, Welcome to April the Easter month.

Emma, I promised you last year that I will write to you of what I saw at the end of the war, as a Boys Company combatant. The Boy’s Company was disbanded while I was still in training at Aba. I was never deployed. When the war ended nobody told us so. Maybe senior officers knew. We were told that Ojukwu wanted everyone to report at Owerri. There were no vehicles. We trekked from Ubima in Rivers State to Owerri trying to at every point to avoid federal troops. My elder brother and his group were assigned to escort a tipper truck conveying wounded Biafran soldiers to Owerri but federal troops opened fire at them killing all but my brother and the driver who spent several weeks in the bush returned home.

We could not make it to Owerri as we found out that federal troops were everywhere. It took us over two weeks to get to Oguta through Ohaji. We fed on unripe pawpaws and coconuts. Federal troops killed everyone in army uniform. Port Harcourt/Owerri road was littered with corpses as many of the dead had no idea the war had ended.

We continued our journey to Ikeduru through Orlu. We crossed Onitsha/Owerri Rd by night to avoid being shot and killed. Our narrowest escape was Orlu/Owerri Road. It was at Orlu that we learnt why those Biafran soldiers were killed. A very kind woman warned us never to approach Owerri/Orlu Road. We changed our clothes and we listened to her wise counsel. It was at Owerri/Orlu Road we saw Biafran troops massacred in their numbers along the cashew plantation. At the Njaba Bridge I saw corpses of massacred Biafran soldiers lined up on the bridge while federal troops ran over them with their trucks. As I write those pictures are vivid on my mind because it is hard to forget and even harder to really forgive but for Christ.

Dear Mr. Okocha I was given your number by Barr. BenChuks Nwaosu regarding your book “Blood On the Niger”. I need five(5) copies for my library and close associates. Keep the Spirit of the departed alive with our children else we forget. – Harry