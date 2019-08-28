My erudite scholar, good afternoon, sir. On Wednesday, July 24, 2019, when you mentioned Prof. Onabamiro, the parasitologist, I remembered polycyclops Onabamiroiid, the crustacian that harbours guinea worm larva before it goes into man. Happy birthday to the Asagba.

Please, sir, won’t the RUGA herdsmen be issued certificate of occupancy!?

Certainly! Then an emirate is authorised and established. With their lawlessness, would they even respect boundaries. Southern Nigeria was finished long ago.

Uncle Emma, I always take delight in reading your articles in The Sun every Wednesday. You are indeed a shining star for the Igbo race. Your exposition on Chief Iwuanyanuwu and Zik was alluring and educative. I read one of your books, JEWS OF AFRICA, and marvelled at your intellectual display of historical facts therein. Sir, do a special write-up educating my Anioma brethren on the futility of disclaiming their Igboness because their tribe shall remain Igbo, not Yoruba or Hausa. A Kwara man is proud of his Yorubaness. Remain blessed.

I want to thank you very much for continuing to expose the horrifying events of July 29, 1996, and its aftermath, in spite of delibrate whitewashing by our government. I would like to buy your book on this shameful episode of betrayal and murder of innocent fellow citizens.

PROF, again, my heart bleeds. The professional exposition of these truths you reveal leaves no room to doubt the the greatest mistake the Igbo made was to go back after the genocide to their butchers in deceitful disguise of the so called 3Rs. I hope our folks read you on the true history of how the Igbo became endangered species till this day within the Nigerian union since 1966.

– Dr. Chiejine, Okigwe, Imo State

Emma, the mention in your Daily Sun column of Wednesday, July 17, 2019, page 32, that the erudite Asagba of Asaba, Prof. Chike Edozien, was “Strong, resurgent…” at age 90, gladdened my heart. I am one of the numerous admirers of His Royal Majesty. His carriage is ennobling. I wish him many more happy years on earth.

