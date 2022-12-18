The 2022 World Cup final has a total prize pool of $72 million.

The winner will receive the highest prize in the competition, $42 million, while the runner-up will take home $30 million. Thus, for the two teams competing, winning the final would be worth an additional $12 million.

FIFA allotted $440 million in prize money for this World Cup, with teams receiving progressively larger sums according to how far they advanced in the competition.

The 2018 FIFA world cup champions France received $38 million in prize money four years ago, making this year’s championship the greatest sum of money FIFA has ever awarded. The prize money given to the winning team increased from $8 million in 2002 to $20 million in 2006, a $4 million increase, not even the biggest so far. The World Cup winner today receives an overall sum that is more than five times greater than it was 2 Decades ago, thanks to increasing tournament revenue making sure that su ..

The amount of prize money offered for the men’s and women’s World Cups continues to be drastically different. The overall prize money for the 2022 World Cup is $440 million, but the prize money for the 2023 Women’s World Cup is only $60 million, a $380 million difference.