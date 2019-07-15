Investing in a new set of wheels for your family can be a stressful experience. A car is a major purchase and there are a number of factors to consider when trying deciding which car is the right car for you, your family and your lifestyle.

Safety: First and foremost is safety. In as far as is possible, you want to reduce your risk of getting into an accident. And in the unfortunate event that you are in an accident, you want to know that both you and your family are protected. Before deciding on a car, it is worth researching how safe it is. Important questions to try and answer might be around the car’s drive-assist features, how likely it is to roll and how well it will weather a crash.

Space, comfort: When it comes to buying a car to drive your family around in, its seating and storage space are some of the most important factors to consider. That zippy convertible you had always dreamed of might not be the most practical choice at this stage in your life. You need a car with enough room for the whole family as well as everyone’s gear.

You also want to make sure that your daily rides – and any longer trips you take – are as comfortable as possible.

Fuel economy: The current economic climate has everyone feeling the pinch and the more mouths you have to feed, the more difficult managing your finances is. One of the hardest financial challenges to try and navigate is the rising cost of fuel. It is important to take into account a car’s running costs and weigh these up against its purchase price, when trying to establish the impact it is going to have on your wallet.

The Nissan Qashqai: Earlier this year, the #CityProof Nissan Qashqai 1.2 Turbo Acenta Auto was named winner of the Compact Family Car category at the 4th annual Cars.co.za Consumer Awards. The Qashqai comes with a range of NIM (Nissan Intelligent Mobility) features – like forward emergency brake, blind spot intervention, cross traffic alert and forward collision warning – and a 5-star EuroNCAP rating.

It’s roomy enough to comfortably accommodate two adults and two teenagers or three smaller children and its 430-litre boot increases to 680 litres with the rear seats folded down.

The new Qashqai’s improved ride, handling and steering make for sublime ride comfort and a calmer body motion as well as lower noise, vibration and harshness levels.

And a combined fuel consumption of 6.2 L/100 km, paired with a continuously variable transmission, means the Qashqai will get you there for less. Both the Qashqai and X-Trail {Kicks too} were among the vehicles shown to journalists in Lagos by the Nissan partner in Nigeria, Stallion NMN Limited.

The Nissan X-Trail: If it is adventures you and your loved ones are after, then the Nissan X-Trail is everything you need in a car. Packed full of Nissan safety features, the X-Trail makes for a great family vehicle.

Its NIM capabilities ensure a safe, smooth ride – whether you’re on the school run or exploring the country. It’s easy to drive and offers exceptional value for money, with a comfortable, spacious interior that makes even the most mundane trips – an experience.