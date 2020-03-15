If you are a romantic, you will see weddings as prolonged magical period of loveliness. If you are a cynic, it’s an epidemic that’s stealing your friends away and draining your bank account.

But no matter how you feel about weddings or love, it’s hard not to feel moved when you watch your best friend marry the person of their dreams. You want to see your friends happy and on their wedding day.

It is hard not to feel uncomfortable when you think your best friend is about to marry the wrong person, and doesn’t know it. And for you, knowing it feels like a blessing and a curse.

You are happy that you have foresight that you might be able to offer to your friend, but it’s also a huge burden that doesn’t come with clear directions. Because what do you do when you have a strong conviction that can permanently change the course of someone’s life?

Here are ways to handle that sneaking suspicion that your best friend is about to marry the wrong person:

Talk to a friend who knows the couple

Find someone who’s close to the couple whom you trust. Talk to this person about your fears and see if they are on the same page. If you are the only one who feels like it’s a bad idea, you might want to think a little bit more about it. But if you find that other people have the same exact concerns, you might validate and strengthen your argument.

Weigh your concerns

Think about the reasons you think the couple is not meant for marriage. Sometimes it’s hard to understand why two people who appear very different work well in a relationship, but sometimes they just do. And while it might not make sense to you, it makes sense to them, which is all that really matters at the end of the day. But if the reasons you have for doubting their partnership are more profound or even dangerous, you shouldn’t brush them off.

Bring it up as soon as possible

You don’t want to wait until the last minute to voice your concerns. If you have strong concerns or objections around the time of the engagement, be brave and pull your friend aside as soon as possible.

Once your friend starts to spend money and time on arrangements, it might harder to get through to them. If you haven’t developed concerns until after the wedding is booked, you should still take the time to talk to your friend about it before the actual wedding takes place.

Talk to a relative

If you are unsuccessful in talking to your friend about your concerns, but still have them, it might be wise to talk to a relative. But keep in mind that if your friend feels strong in their positive convictions, you are putting yourself at risk of making them feel betrayed.

So if you are going to take the step to talk to a family member, you better be 100 percent sure that you would regret it if you didn’t say anything. Sometimes family members are better at communicating with each other than friends. And if there’s a serious concern about the relationship, a parent or close family member should be in the know before they give their blessing.

Know when to step back

If you have talked to friends of your friend and relatives of your friend and you have talked to your friend directly and they seem to be keeping a firm stance on the subject, back off.

It’s their choice to spend their life with whoever they chose and if you are done everything you can to kindly and carefully voice your concerns and they are still not swayed, you just have to take a step back and trust that your friend knows what she wants.

Support your friend

Don’t stand up and object the wedding ceremony. Once you have decided to attend the wedding and it’s your choice to refuse to go, be respectful and supportive. Maybe your friend is happier than you think, or maybe your friend will take a few years to realize the partnership isn’t right or maybe your friend is so caught up with the wedding plans that they can’t think straight. But at that point, on the wedding day, you have to show your support. It’s your friend’s journey, not yours, and you have done everything in your power to help him or her see it in another light. It’s up to them now. Just be there for your friend.