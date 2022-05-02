By Moses Akaigwe

Lately, MotorTrend’s team of motoring journalists has been crystal-balling a bit on what Honda has cooking up next, spurred on by the excellent new Civic and it’s elegant, restrained, and yet dynamically impressive new iteration.

They speculated about the 2023 Accord, which they think will get a heavy redesign that take some notes out of Honda’s Civic playbook., and already seen what to expect from the 2023 CR-V thanks to a very convincing patent image leak.

Interior and exterior

The biggest changes, they expect, will grace the outside of the new 2023 CR-V — a styling overhaul similar to the one Honda applied to the compact Civic, which is mechanically quite similar to its predecessor, but couldn’t look more different outside and in.

Based on their thoughts, the leaked patent application image (the grayscale photo below), spy photos of prototypes we’ve seen, and clues from existing products, they commissioned these illustrations to show you how they think Honda will redraft the CR-V.

Whereas the smaller new HR-V looks a little puckish, the MotorTrends team thinks the CR-V will forgo that SUV’s active-lifestyle leanings for a more sophisticated look. That means slimmer headlights, an elegant grille, and lines that accentuate the extra length that spy shots hint is coming.

While the current CR-V is handsome, it looks stubby and a little pinched up front when compared to the notion of where it is headed—in particular, the slim headlights and more conventional grille seem more contemporary than the current CR-V’s “end of life facelift” visage.

Out back, the look is a little more evolutionary, but the extra length makes the rear look a little smaller, a little more tucked in, and a little more contoured. A shapely D-pillar and a heavily sloped rear glass give it a bit of a fastback vibe, capturing some of the crossover coupe mojo that’s so in vogue these days. A metallic finishing plate under the dark rear bumper adds a bit of zest.

Inside, it is imagined that the new Civic’s focus on simple, horizontal elements and interesting full-width dashboard mesh hiding the air vents will appear in the upcoming CR-V. Expect an infotainment system just like the one found in the Civic, perched on top of the dash, a welcome addition as the current CR-V’s screen is too small to be competitive.

With that added length, an occasional-use third row may sprout in the back, giving it more ammunition to compete with the Volkswagen Tiguan and Kia Sorento.

Power-trains

Expect more of the same here, with the 2023 CR-V adopting the previous models’ powertrains, with the sort of moderate tweaks and enhancements the latest Civic received. That means the 1.5-litre turbocharged I-4 will return for study in most versions, and a 2.0-litre naturally aspirated I-4 should make a return in the hybrid version.

It’s possible a PHEV version will debut in the U.S.; a current-generation CR-V PHEV{plug-in hybrid electric vehicle } is already sold in China by Dongfeng Honda. If a PHEV version appears in our market with the new generation, expect something quite similar to the Chinese-market version’s 2.0-liter powertrain and something in the neighborhood of 40-50 miles of EV-only range.

Outlook

The CR-V is near the top of a segment that is white hot right now, and has been hot for a long time. It’s easy to assume that a longer, more versatile, and more handsome replacement vehicle will maintain Honda’s position at the top of the heap. But the competition, particularly new models from Hyundai and Kia with bold styling and a broad range of power-train options, makes the calculus a little harder.

But let’s put it another way: the CR-V has built up so much good will that it’d take a real stinker to put a dent in this SUV’s appeal. We think, in this environment, the CR-V’s biggest challenge will be whether there are going to be enough on dealers’ lots to satisfy customer demand.

It remains to be seen, though, if the additional length, potential third row, and extra heaping of content we assume will be slathered on drive the price up enough to hurt once the production shortages recede.

When it has been unveiled and ready for sales in the Nigerian market, the 2023 CR-V, like other Honda models, will be made available in the Nigerian market through Honda Automobile Western Africa Limited {HAWA} and The Honda Place {Stallion Motors Ltd}