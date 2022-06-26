Cancer as a medical condition is always a scary sickness that is often life threatening. What is even more traumatic is that the afflicted with the disease may still die after the family of the victim must have spent a fortune, in the battle to save the life of the person. Cancer can affect practically all the tissues and organs of the body.

There are particular cancer conditions that primarily affect women: breast, ovarian, cervical, and uterine cancers. However, men may also have breast cancer, though this is not widespread.

Medical researchers have learnt that ovarian cancer actually begins in the fallopian tubes and then moves to the ovaries. The central significance of the ovaries is that they produce a woman’s eggs and also the main source of two major female hormones ( estrogen and progesterone) both of which are involved in reproduction. Ovarian cancer is major cause of death among women. Advances in medicine now make it more possible for the condition to be successfully treated when discovered early.

At the onset, ovarian cancer rarely shows symptom, but it progresses signs that can be picked up may begin to manifest. These include: bloating or pressure in the abdomen, pain in the abdomen or pelvis, feeling full too quickly during meals and urinating more frequently. These symptoms can be caused by many conditions that are not cancer. If these symptoms occur persistently for more than a few weeks, you go to see your doctor.

Major risk factors

Family history: Where a close relation of a woman has had cancer of the breast, colon or ovaries in the past, there are higher chances of the woman also developing ovarian cancer. The reason is that inherited genetic changes account for 10 per cent of ovarian cancer cases. This includes the BRCA1 and BRCA2 gene mutations, which are linked to breast cancer. Women with a strong family history should talk with a doctor to see whether closer medical follow-up could be helpful.

Age: The strongest risk factor for ovarian cancer is age. It’s most likely to develop after a woman goes through menopause. Using postmenopausal hormone therapy may increase the risk. The link seems strongest in women who take estrogen without progesterone for at least 5 to 10 years. Doctors are not certain whether taking a combination of estrogen and progesterone boosts the risk as well.

Obesity: Obese women have a higher risk of getting ovarian cancer than other women. And the death rates for ovarian cancer are higher for obese women too, compared with non-obese women. The heaviest women appear to have the greatest risk.

Diagnosing ovarian cancer

Imaging tests, such as ultrasound or CT scans, can help reveal an ovarian mass. But these scans can’t determine whether the abnormality is cancer. If cancer is suspected, the next step is usually biopsy, which is a surgical process to remove suspicious tissues. A sample is then sent to the medical laboratory for further examination. This is called a biopsy.

Stages of ovarian cancer

The initial surgery for ovarian cancer also helps determine how far the cancer has spread, described by the following stages:

Stage I: Confined to one or both ovaries

Stage II: Spread to the uterus or other nearby organs

Stage III: Spread to the lymph nodes or abdominal lining

Stage IV: Spread to distant organs, such as the lungs or liver

Types of ovarian cancer

The vast majority of ovarian cancers are epithelial ovarian carcinomas. These are malignant tumors that form from cells on the surface of the ovary. Some epithelial tumors are not clearly cancerous. These are known as tumors of low malignant potential (LMP). LMP tumors grow more slowly and are less dangerous than other forms of ovarian cancer.

Ovarian cancer survival rates

Ovarian cancer can be a frightening diagnosis, with five-year relative survival rates that range from 93 per cent to 19 per cent for epithelial ovarian cancer, depending on the stage when the cancer was found. For LMP tumors, the five-year relative survival rates range from 89 per cent to 97

Ovarian cancer surgery

Surgery is used to diagnose ovarian cancer and determine its stage, but it is also the first phase of treatment. The goal is to remove as much of the cancer as possible. This may include a single ovary and nearby tissue in stage I. In more advanced stages, it may be necessary to remove both ovaries, along with the uterus and surrounding tissues.

Chemotherapy: In all stages of ovarian cancer, chemotherapy is usually given after surgery. This phase of treatment uses drugs to target and kill any remaining cancer in the body. The drugs may be given by mouth, through an IV, or directly into the belly (intraperitoneal chemotherapy). Women with LMP tumors usually don’t need chemo unless the tumors grow back after surgery.

Early menopause: When women have both ovaries removed, they can no longer produce their own estrogen. This triggers menopause, no matter how young the patient. The drop in hormone levels can also raise the risk for certain medical conditions, including osteoporosis. It’s vital that women have regular follow-up care after being treated for ovarian cancer.

Moving on after treatment

Women may find that it takes a long time for their energy to return after treatments end. Fatigue is a very common problem after treatment for cancer. Beginning a gentle exercise programme is one of the most effective ways to restore energy and improve emotional well-being. Check with your health care team to determine which activities are right for you.

Pregnancy reduces risk

Women who have biological children are less likely to get ovarian cancer than women who have never given birth. The risk appears to decrease with every pregnancy, and breastfeeding may offer added protection.

Ways to reduce ovarian cancer risk

Birth control pills: Ovarian cancer is also less common in women who have taken birth control pills. Women who have used the pill for at least five years have about half the risk of women who never took the pill. Like pregnancy, birth control pills prevent ovulation. Some researchers think ovulating less often may protect against ovarian cancer.

Tubal ligation: Tubal ligation is an obstetric procedure, whereby the fallopian tubes are tied and cut off, may offer some protection against ovarian cancer. The same goes for having a hysterectomy, which is surgical removal of the uterus.

Removing the ovaries: For women with genetic mutations that put them at high risk for ovarian cancer, removing the ovaries is an option. This can also be considered in women over 40 getting a hysterectomy.

Low-fat diet

Ordinarily, there is no definitive diet to prevent ovarian cancer, but there is evidence that what you eat can make a difference. In one recent study, women who stuck to a low-fat diet for at least four years were less likely to develop ovarian cancer. Some researchers report the cancer is also less common in women who eat a lot of vegetables, but more studies are needed.