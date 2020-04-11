Vivian Onyebukwa

Easter Sunday is the period of celebrating. It is a time when people appear in their best dresses to participate in different colourful events. Everyone, especially women, would want to look their best.

Finding what to wear is sometimes difficult, so, here are some of the ideas on what to wear to appear glamorous on this special day.

• Always opt for bright dresses with beautiful and bold patterns.

• Flaunt your stunning accessories especially when going for stylish parties.

• Stripes are always a good idea, especially when they’re paired with a flattering fit-and-flare style.

• A floral midi with flutter sleeves is moveable and breezy enough for a full day of Easter festivities.

• Easter marks the beginning of “Little White Dress” season. A little white dress will make you look put-together in no time.

Pleats have a way of adding fun touch to a sophisticated A-line dress that falls to the knee. Try it.

• Wear patterned ruffle dress on Easter Sunday. It makes one look sexy.

• Wear coral, it is the perfect colour to transition from spring to summer.