From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Department of State Services(DSS), Thursday said it has recovered incriminating materials during a search conducted on the house of the publisher of Desert Herald and top negotiator with bandits that attacked the Kaduna-bound train, Tukur Mamu.

The DSS, said a valid search warrant obtained by security agencies on the home and office of Mamu, led to the recovery of military accoutrements ware and huge sums of monies in different currencies and denominations as well as financial transaction instruments.

DSS public relations officer Peter Afunaya, who made this known, in a statement, said the agency will continue with its investigations after which Mamu would be charged to court.

The DSS, had on Wednesday, announced the arrest of Mamu, following a request by Military, Law Enforcement and Intelligence Community to their foreign partners to bring back Manu to the country to answer critical questions on ongoing investigations relating to some security matters in parts of the country.

The self acclaimed top negotiator with bandits that attacked the Kaduna-bound train, was said to have been arrested in Egypt by INTERPOL.

Afunaya statement on the search reads; “Security agencies So far, appropriate security agencies have executed valid search warrants on Mamu’s residence and office. During the processes, incriminating materials including military accoutrements were recovered. Other items include large amounts in different currencies and denominations as well as financial transaction instruments. While further investigations continue, Mamu will, sure, have a day in court”.