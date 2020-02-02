Christian Agadibe

Indeed, it is time to hit it big for Nollywood twin-sisters, Tracy and Treasure Daniels.

Currently on vacation in the US, they opened up on their plans to shoot a movie entitled, Lagos and L.A. The Daniels also shed more light on their career and plans for 2020.

What is your biggest plan for 2020 and what is your New Year resolution?

Treasure: One of our biggest productions entitled, Lagos and L.A. is due this year. It is going to be one of our best movies ever. Just fasten your sit belts and get ready for the laugh of a lifetime. We like to be unpredictable and above all underestimated, so guys expect to be wowed! That is all I can say for now. Secondly, the New Year resolution thing usually expires after the first month. So, I just don’t get involved in it. I simply set my life long goals and go for them.

How was your growing up like?

Tracy: It was full of love from the people who raised us. They made sure we were happy kids.

Which movie would you say brought you fame?

Tracy: That was Divine Twins where we featured alongside Patience Ozokwor, Geraldine Ekeocha; may her soul rest in peace, and Bruno Iwuoha. It was also our very first self-sponsored and production. That was in 2006.

What are you currently promoting?

Treasure: Our New YouTube entertainment channel simply called, Tracy and Treasure. That is where all our movies will be found soon. Kindly subscribe and support us.

What inspired your YouTube channel?

Tracy: It was inspired by the fact that people from diverse parts of the world keep asking us about how to access our movies and how to keep in touch more often with us. And now, CD and DVD distribution does not meet that need anymore because it is fast going out of fashion. So, we created that channel to ensure our presence, activities and movies are accessible to all our fans irrespective of where they are in the world.

Did your parents support your decision?

Treasure: Not really from the beginning. My dad did not mind, he wouldn’t force his wish on anybody naturally but mum was so embarrassed! She felt that as pastors’ kids, it was not right for us to be smoking and kissing men in movies hence she disapproved.

How do you cope with sexual harassment from fans and colleagues?

Tracy: I don’t cope with it all and that is because it never happened. Our fans both male and female are like family; they love and celebrate us so much. They put us on a high pedestal; no room for sexual provocation or harassment.

What is the craziest thing a fan has done to you or misconceptions people have about you?

Treasure: People keep asking us to pay their house rents or buy them cars. It is not a joke but please, can any reader pause and ask himself what he or she thinks an average or even the biggest Nollywood actor earns from movies in a year? So, please, stop it guys. We all are Nigerians and you must be from here so you know how it is. Nollywood is not Hollywood; we are not there yet. It is a misconception to think that actors’ lives are perfect just like in the movies.

Who is your favourite artiste and what would you do to him behind closed doors?

Treasure: I don’t have one in Nollywood and I think it would be offensive to mention international names like Idris Elba or Jason Momoa. But I know many actors who I would want to be locked up in the room and be left alone with. IK Ogbonna… can’t list them out (laughter).

Have you been heartbroken, who was involved and would you give love a chance again?

Treasure: Yes, I have been heart-broken but that is what helped shape me into who I am today and I am grateful to be extraordinary. So, I am sure I will give love another chance. There is no need to mention names. Once you are gone, your name goes too.

Are you in relationship, who is the lucky person?

Tracy: I am so excited about the angel in my life. The special one eventually arrives when all the lesson teachers are done and gone, so you can clearly see the difference between them and your sweet heart. I will share his name with you guys soon. If you know me well, you will know I like to follow procedures. But I can assure you guys that you are going be happy with the choice I made.

Who was the artiste that was rumoured to be in a relationship with you that was supposed to lead to marriage?

Tracy: Okay, if the rumour concerns Nigerian billionaire, Dangote, and he is said to be dating my twin sister and I so he could add us to his harem, then, maybe, the rumour could fly. But anything less would not even pick up because people know I hide and protect my personal life like you protect your ATM password especially when it concerns my darling, immediate family and romance; there can be no rumour.

What would you miss most about your father?

Treasure: I have this penchant for quality people. I admire them like women would admire a rare piece of gem. And my dad happens to be one of such people. He was such an admirable person. I don’t know what to choose most. I will miss having a lover of mankind take my calls. I like to talk to him on phone; he had this calming and soothing effect in his voice that makes you take life easy. He also had a deep sense of humour which demanded a lot of intelligence to grab, I will miss that. I will miss how he acceped everybody the way they were. He loved humanity, he saw no wrong in anyone and he helped people when they needed help the most. I feel so honoured to be born and raised by my late dad, Rev. Daniel Nwokike Idenyi, a man of Integrity. Shine on daddy.