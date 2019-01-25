By Tony Ogaga

The choice of Tiwa Savage, who will be performing for the first time in the history of The Sun Awards, further reinforces her reputation as Nigeria’s biggest female pop star. Indeed, going by her versatility and showmanship, guests and awardees are in for a jolly good time, as the artiste has vowed to entertain them with a rare performance of some of the best songs in her rich repertoire.

For Tiwa Savage, the journey to fame and stardom began in 2010 when she relocated back home from the United States to pursue her music career. Debuting with Kele Kele Love, the singer, songwriter and performer has continued to grow from strength to strength. In a career spanning almost a decade, she has dropped three studio albums including Once Upon A Time, R.E.D, and Sugarcane alongside numerous singles and collabos featuring other top acts.

With success coming her way, the single mother of one again hit the studios in 2017 and emerged with a single, All Over, which instantly climbed to the top of the chart. And soon after, she inked a management and distribution deal with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, emerging the first Nigerian artiste to be signed to the label thus taking Nigerian music to another level.

To raise the bar, Tiwa Savage the following year unleashed another chartbuster, Ma Lo, a single featuring Wizkid, and the pair instantly became an item when the video of the song went viral.

For the award-winning artiste, however, the climax came late last year when she featured as a vixen in Wizkid’s hit video, Fever (Stew). Fever, which instantly set the Internet on fire, set new records in the Nigerian music history as the first video to garner over a million views in 24 hours.