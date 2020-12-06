Back in the day, when Chief Olusegun Obasanjo was the president of Nigeria, there was one Inspector General of Police, who was tall and massively built. He also had a rotund stomach, but somehow

it did not impede his movement. Soon after he became IGP, trust some Nigerians with a wry sense

of humour, they began referring to other men who had similar size pot belly by the first name of the then police boss. For some quirky reason too, some women have confessed to being attracted to men with pot belly, saying they enjoy rubbing their palms on smooth, squishy mass. Different strokes for different people.

One fact about stomach fat you should know is this: It’s not just that squishy layer right under your skin — the kind you grab to see if you can “pinch an inch.” Visceral fat is the name for the kind that lies deep in your torso. It packs around your intestines, liver, and stomach. It can also line your arteries. And it can be risky for your health. But you don’t need special diets or exercises to lose it — just healthy habits.